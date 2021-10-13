Interpol clearance relaxed for job seekers abroad

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

The government has said all categories of migrant workers will not be required to present a certificate of good conduct by Interpol as a pre-condition for travel.

The directive, which takes effect today, excludes individuals travelling for security-related jobs.

Ms Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, announced the development in an October 8 statement while making a reference to a previous Cabinet meeting on September 27 at Entebbe.

“...The only category of persons who would require an Interpol Certificate should be persons venturing into security professionals,” Ms Amongi said in the statement, which was addressed to Gen Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs.

“The purpose of this letter is to request you (Gen Otafiire) to cause further instructions to the specific relevant officers who are required to operationalise this cabinet directive,” she added.

According to the notice, all relevant officials at the airport, border points and Interpol were notified of the directive.

The Cabinet had previously raised the concerns because companies, including foreign recruitment ones, were charging individuals fees to acquire certificates of good conduct from police.

The application process for the certificates was being conducted online.

There were also allegations of corruption raised by some applicants who visited the Directorate of Interpol offices in Kampala seeking guidance on how to go about the process.

The government directive is among many measures being put in place to address challenges faced by workers, especially those seeking employment overseas.