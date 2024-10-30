Interruption of ferry services to Buvuma irks leaders, locals

Temporary suspension of MV Palm operations has paralysed transport from Kiyindi landing site in Buikwe to the island district of Buvuma, upsetting locals and area leaders.

The move, according to Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), will enable the vessel to aid the transportation of oil palm seedlings from Kalangala islands to Buvuma.

MV Palm is the only public vessel plying the Kiyindi–Buvuma route on Lake Victoria.

But on October 22, 2024, Unra director of Road Infrastructure Protection, John Ssejemba, wrote informing the Buvuma District leadership that MV Palm operations will be interrupted between October 28 and November 3.

"The Ministry of Agriculture, as part of their ongoing program to expand oil palm cultivation within districts located within a 30km radius of Lake Victoria, including Buvuma, Mayuge, Bugiri and others, has requested support for ferry services to urgently transport oil palm seedlings from Kalangala District to Buvuma,” the letter reads in part.

However, the business community and Local leaders in Buvuma District expressed anger saying “withdraw of the vessel services for passengers was taken without consulting key stakeholders.”

Buvuma County Member of Parliament Robert Migadde said lack of ferry operations for a week will seriously affect service delivery in the district.

MV Palm usually makes four trips on Mondays and Fridays, three from Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday and an additional two trips on Sundays.

“Civil servants who commute daily from the mainland to Buvuma are going to use this as an excuse to absent themselves from work. Hotels will also remain closed,” Migadde told Monitor on phone.

He said cargo trucks including those transporting fuel to the island are also affected.

Adrian Wasswa Ndungu, the Buvuma District chairperson also said the decision has also affected trade.

“Some traders fear using the wooden boats and they are likely to keep away during this period which will definitely affect the local economy. Government could have provided an alternative ferry to operate during this period,” he noted.

MV Palm, which is currently Uganda’s biggest ferry on Lake Victoria, was purchased last year.

It has a 519-passenger capacity in addition to its ability to load 25 vehicles and 230 tonnes of cargo.

Similarly, Gloria Nakamate, who deals in Mukene [silverfish) business at Kiyindi landing site, is worried that absence of ferry services will force many travelers to use wooden boats which are risky.

“Use of canoes was something many travelers had abandoned. We just pray that no drowning cases are registered during this period,” she said

About Buvuma

Buvuma, which is located in Lake Victoria, comprises 52 inhabited Islands. It is predominantly a fishing community but has lately embraced farming which has increased agricultural productivity in the area.