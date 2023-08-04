Investor on the spot over dumping waste in river

Leaders and residents of Koc-goma sub-county in Nwoya District have accused a local investor of dumping untreated industrial waste in community water streams.

The residents said for more than a year, Bukona Agro Processors Factory has been grappling with waste disposal since they dump it directly in streams and open places.

Mr Christopher Ojok, the chairperson of Lapem Village where the factory sits, says for nearly two years, they have petitioned the district authorities to intervene in vain.

According to Mr Ojok, the stench from the dumping site near the factory has polluted the air in the village while the waste drains into the neighbouring River Ayago.

“The stench is terrible; it has affected their normal garden activities, especially when the wind blows, and we don’t know what this will cause to our health and that of our animals,” he says.

Mr Ojok says they tried engaging the managing director of the factory together with his other junior staff, something that forced them to dig some lagoons.

“From 2021 to date, there has been an outcry about the bad smell produced by the factory, the community has also tried to sit down in a meeting to discuss the way forward regarding the community grievances,” he adds.

Mr Bosco Obalim, another resident, says the stench from the waste has made life difficult.

“They dug lagoons but sometimes the lagoons get filled up. They also brought some machine that spreads the waste like a sprayer,” he says.

According to Mr Obalim, the community is struggling to find safe clean drinking water since sometimes the factory dumps waste in River Ayago.

When contacted, Mr Praviin Kekal, the factory managing director, acknowledged that while they do not have dumping sites for waste except the lagoons, they recently harmonised the grievances with the locals and district leaders.

“We already had a meeting a few days back and we have tried to rectify that problem, we follow the right policies regarding waste disposal and right now nothing is being emptied into the river or anywhere, those are all lies,” Mr Kekal said.

Mr Christopher Omara, the Nwoya RDC, said following complaints by the community, a meeting has been convened next week to resolve the issue.

“We are organising a meeting with the management of the Bukona factory to resolve these issues once and for all. Besides that, we are going to task the district environment team to conduct an assessment which will be shared with the Ministry of Water and Environment for action,” he added.

This publication has established that the district assessed the factory’s waste disposal criteria three months ago, in which it reportedly discovered poor waste management at the plant and critical risks of pollution.

But when contacted, Ms Evelyn Acaa, the district environment officer declined to comment on the matter.

However, Mr William Lubuulwa, the senior public relations officer at Nema, said they have disbursed their regional inspectors to the site for further investigations.