Investor ordered to pull down fence blocking Luweero roads
Authorities in Luweero District have halted construction of a 2km-perimeter wall fence by a company following protests from over 100 households.
Locals protested denied accessibility after Victoria Sugar Company Ltd started constructing the fence along the main access road that connects the factory to the Kampala –Gulu highway at Ndibulungi Village.
Luweero District Chairperson, Mr Erusto Kibirango said the project partially blocked the community from accessing essential services.
“We discovered that Victoria Sugar Company did not seek authorization and guidance from the District Physical planner. The fence is illegal and must be pulled down,” Mr Erusto Kibirango told the Sugar Company management at an emergency meeting held at the weekend.
Area RDC Richard Bwabye said: “We have directed the district physical planners to take up the matter and advise.”
An official from Victoria Sugar said the fence was for protecting the company’s assets.
“Victoria Sugar Company owns the land where the perimeter wall is being constructed. We have the right to build the perimeter wall on our own land to guard against property vandalism. We also want to protect the children from accidents because our trucks are always busy on this particular access road,” Victoria Sugar human resource chief Ms Ester Ayoko told this reporter.