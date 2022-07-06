Investor sues NFA over Shs200m contested land in Namanve

A logistics company has sued National Forestry Authority (NFA) for causing the cancellation of its land title in Namanve worth more than Shs200m.

In its suit, Liberty ICD Ltd is seeking court to declare that the certificate title of land on Plot 1425 block 113, Kyaggwe Road at Kolo Nantubulirwa is valid.

The company also wants court to declare that the land in question is not part of Namanve Central Forest Reserve.

“A declaration that land comprised on Plot 1425 Block 113 does not form part of compartment II which is alleged to be part of Namanve Central Forest Reserve,” June 28 court documents read in part.

The NFA claims that 20 plots in Namave, including contested one, partially falls inside compartment II, which are part of Namanve Central Forest Reserve and Namanve wetland.

Court documents also show that Liberty ICD Ltd is the registered proprietor of the land after purchasing it from Mr Wycliff Kawalya.

The documents further indicate that before the land was bought, the company conducted a search in the land office and found that it was registered under Mr Kawalya.

“The plaintiff further through its agents a due diligence demands conducted a physical search with the assistance of surveyors and found out that the land existed and had no third party claims,” the court documents read in part.

“However, in a March 31 letter, the commissioner land registration wrote to the plaintiff contending that the certificate of land title was issued without following the right procedure and without the consent of the NFA,” the plaintiff states.

Consequently, the commissioner land registration resolved to cancel the land title.