Investors approve Shs32b for Nebbi main market

Nebbi District vendors can breathe a sigh of relief after a team from the African Development Bank (ADB) announced the approval and delivery of the long-awaited Shs32 billion allocated for the construction of a modern market.

The vendors have been complaining of improper shelter, lack of modern pit-latrines, poor drainage channels and theft of goods.

Mr Jatex Opio, the traders’ chairperson, asked the government to expedite the works.

“If the modern market is completed, it will decongest the current market, which is currently accommodating over 7,000 vendors. We anticipate that after completion, over 12,000 vendors will be covered,” Mr Opio said.

He added that vendors are ready to relocate to the temporary location being constructed by the municipal authorities.

Nebbi Municipality is among the eight municipalities countrywide earmarked to benefit from the projects under the Market Agricultural Trade Improvement Program-2 (MATIP-2), which delayed to commence in 2021 due to inadequate funding.

According to the ADB team, the government sent incomplete documentation to support the construction.

The Principal Agricultural Economist at ADB, Mr Mark Eghan, said the approval of the funding was done after meeting all the requirements.

“Since vendors are ready with the project to relocate freely, the bank doesn’t want vendors to be displaced as a result of the construction by force. People should relocate to the alternative location suitable for the vendors to continue with business,” Mr Eghan said.

The acting Commissioner of Ministry of Local Government, Mr Faisal Ssali, said government had embarked on constructing the modern markets in phases due to inadequate funding.

Mr Ssali added that the market would facilitate cross-border trade with DR Congo.

“The project is about to commence and Nebbi Municipality would benefit among other municipalities in the next three years since the documentations are completed. We have remained with advertising for the tender,” he said.

Mr Hashim Sulaiman, the Member of Parliament for Nebbi Municipality, stated that people have eagerly awaited the project since 2020 when the feasibility studies were concluded.

“When the work starts, people should have close monitoring of the project to avoid shoddy work. This is because in most cases contracts awarded at the central government tend to undermine the locals and district leaders,” he said.

The Nebbi Municipality mayor, Mr Geoffrey Ngiriker, said the current market generates a paltry revenue of Shs12m monthly from 7,000 vendors.

“We are hopeful that we shall increase our revenue base because more vendors will be accommodated. Due to the poor state of the current market, many vendors opted for informal business, hence loss of revenue,” he said.