Ireland gives Shs10b for Uganda’s Covid response

Colm Brophy, Ireland minister for Overseas Development Aid and Uganda's foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo. 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • About 3.1 million out of 8 million doses the government of Uganda acquired through donations and direct purchase have so far been administered. The government is planning to vaccinate 21.9 million people to put the pandemic under control.

The Ireland minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Mr Colm Brophy, last week climaxed his three-day tour to Uganda, announcing a €2.4m (Shs9.8b) funding to the Covid-19 response in Uganda.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.