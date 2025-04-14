Iron sheets case: Court orders independent medical examination for Nandutu

The Anti-Corruption Court has ordered Mulago National Referral Hospital to conduct an independent medical examination on former Karamoja Affairs Minister, Agnes Nandutu, to determine her ability to stand trial in the ongoing iron sheets scandal.

The directive was issued by Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga after Ms Nandutu, who is facing charges of dealing in suspect property, failed to begin her defense, citing health complications.

"I need a report on her ability to stand trial and ability to speak. The previous report from Nakasero Hospital shows that the accused person was ok although could not stand stressful conditions," Justice Kajuga ruled, before adjourning the matter to May 5.

Adding, "...lawyers and accused have made allegations without documents and to that effect I am ordering for an independent medical examination."

Ms Nandutu told court that her condition is not like a common illness such as malaria, but a potentially life-threatening condition that requires careful management. She requested a private meeting with the judge to demonstrate the extent of her illness, citing its sensitive nature.

However, Justice Kajuga declined the request for a private audience.

“She could not independently examine her,” the judge explained, emphasizing the need for a neutral and professional assessment from Mulago’s specialists to determine Nandutu’s ability to stand trial and speak.

Justice Kajuga also expressed frustration with what she perceived as the defense’s attempts to delay the proceedings.

She urged Nandutu’s legal team to prepare their witnesses and ensure they are ready to proceed without further excuses.

Ms Nandutu is accused of dealing in suspect government property under the Anti-Corruption Act.

The prosecution alleges that between June and July 2022, at the Office of the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve and at Kkola Cell, Bulwanyi Parish, Mukono District, Ms Nandutu privately dealt with 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28, marked Office of the Prime Minister.

It is further alleged that the former minister received the iron sheets, which had been illegally acquired, an offense under Section 10(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 (as amended).