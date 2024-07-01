Iron sheets saga: Court to inspect exhibits in Nandutu case 

In a twist in the corruption case against former Karamoja Affairs Minister Agnes Nandutu, the court has ordered an inspection of 1617 iron sheets allegedly recovered from her farm.

The sheets are key evidence in the case, and the court will verify their availability and number at the Kibuli Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on July 4.

This was after Justice Jane Kajuga Okuo on Monday granted the state's application to inspect the exhibits, citing their bulkiness.

"We have over 1617 iron sheets, and they are very bulky, tedious to bring them to court," prosecutor David Bisamunyu argued.

Justice Kajuga then held: “The application is granted, a visit to CID to look at the exhibit will be on July 4, at 2pm, and the matter is adjourned to July 31 for further hearing. Criminal summons are hereby extended for the prosecution witness to appear in court,” Justice Kajuga held.

The case took a dramatic turn when the court issued a second criminal summons for John Wetanga, Nandutu's assistant farm manager, who has been elusive and switched off his phone.

Mr Wetanga who was present during the search at Nandutu's farm, where the iron sheets were recovered, was first summoned to court on May 27, 2024, but has since decided to go into hiding, leading to the issuance of the second criminal summons.

Investigating Officer DSP Winfred Nakatudde (ninth prosecution witness) testified that they found 1617 iron sheets, but 383 were missing.

“But 383 iron sheets were missing but when we asked the farm manager, he said he did not know where the balance was because he did not count them,” Ms Nakudde told court.

Ms Nandutu faces charges of dealing in suspect property, with the prosecution alleging she privately dealt with government property, including 2000 pre-painted iron sheets, between June and July 2022.