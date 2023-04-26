Iron sheets saga: IGG closes in on ministers, OPM officials 

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has revealed that the inspectorate’s report on the mismanagement of relief items in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), particularly the diversion of the iron sheets that were meant for the vulnerable groups in Karamoja, will be ready in the next 21 days.

Addressing the media in Kampala on Tuesday, without giving details, the IGG, Ms Beti Kamya, said the investigations, which commenced in January, have unearthed a lot of cracks in the OPM that were utilised by the ministers, MPs and other government officials to divert iron sheets and other relief items for unintended use.

Ms Kamya said the inspectorate wrote to all the implicated ministers and other officials and their responses will be captured in the final report.

“I can tell you that the Inspectorate of Government has not officially circulated any names (of Karamoja iron sheet beneficiaries) but we wrote to all those whose names we found in the stores of Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to have got iron sheets to explain the circumstances under which they received the iron sheets and what they did with them,” Ms Kamya said.

She added: “We decided to go deeper and investigate the entire relief and pacification programme in the OPM for the past two financial years. You realise that Shs39b was only for pacification of Karamoja but there was a lot more resources that were deployed for relief and pacifications in the same office.”

Last month, Vice President Jessica Alupo, 22 ministers, 31 MPs and 13 Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) submitted statements explaining to the IGG the circumstances under which they accessed some of the roofing materials that had been earmarked for distribution to the vulnerable communities in Karamoja sub-region.

The IGG said she will take appropriate actions on all persons who will be implicated in the mismanagement, or diversion of relief items in the OPM.

“Our investigation goes deeper than just mabaati (iron sheets), it is about the entire procurement and other cracks in storage, stores’ management, inventory management, procurement procedure and distribution mechanisms, among others.” Ms Kamya said.

The IGG spokesperson, Ms Ali Munira, told this publication that the current police investigations in the iron sheet scandal is only targeting those who received the iron sheets meant for Karamoja, adding that the IGG investigation and subsequent action (prosecution) is focusing on the entire relief programme in the OPM.

“Police’s investigation and prosecution is different from that of IGG. Police is only investigating the iron sheet scandal while the IGG is looking at the management of relief programmes in the OPM for the last two financial years,” Ms Munira said.

The IGG also confirmed that she received the findings of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) on the procurement of the iron sheets in the OPM, saying the PPDA information will be used to dig deeper into the alleged inflation of the iron sheet cost.

