Iron sheets saga: Minister Nandutu trial deferred

The trial of State Minister for Karamoja, Agnes Nandutu, in which she is accused of corruption related cases in regard to theft of iron sheets, has been deferred.

Ms Nandutu is on trial on charges of dealing with suspect property in connection with the alleged mismanagement of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable communities in Karamoja.

Justice Jane Kajuga of the Kololo based Anti-Corruption Court has set November 6 for the hearing of the case after being informed that the state attorney in personal contact of the case is indisposed due to an accident he got at his home.

"In light of the reasons that have been presented on what has happened to the state attorney in personal contact of the matter. The reason that has been given is justifiable for one to grant an adjournment. The case is adjourned to November 6 and bail for the accused is extended until then,” Justice Kajuga said.

Nandutu's lawyer Caleb Alaka did not object to the adjournment saying that although he was ready to proceed, he has no objection looking at the circumstances that happened to the state.

Court records show that the state had called two witnesses to testify in the case.

Background

It is the prosecution’s case that between June and July 2022, Ms Nandutu dealt with government property to which 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 marked Office of the Prime Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve and in Kkola Cell, Bulwanyi Parish, Mukono District.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) further contends that there is reason to believe that they were acquired as a result of loss of public property, an offence under Section 10(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 as amended.