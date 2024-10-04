Iron sheets saga: Prosecution wraps up case against minister Lugoloobi

After presenting eleven witnesses, prosecution on Friday concluded its case against finance state minister Amos Lugoloobi, who is on trial for alleged involvement in the iron sheet scandal

The eleventh state witness, Detective Benon Mudabani, an investigating officer attached to Kibuli CID headquarters, testified that none of the intended beneficiaries requested for the 700 pre-painted iron sheets marked ‘Office of the Prime Minister (OPM)’ and no accountability was provided.

“Standard procedure requires a written requisition to the accounting officer, detailing the need, followed by a signature of approval. Upon receipt of goods, accountability must be submitted. However, I found no written requisitions and no accountability was provided, despite these items originating from government stores," Mudabani told court.

The Anti-Corruption Court presided by justice Jane Kajuga further heard that police recovered 326 pre-painted iron sheets that where both used and unused following a February 28, 2024 search at the minister’s farm in Misanga Village, Bbale Parish in Kayunga District.

After prosecutor Josephine Namatovu wrapped up her case, the defense team, led by John Isabirye, signaled intent to make a "no case to answer" submission to the court.

Justice Kajuga subsequently adjourned the matter until October 14, 2024, for oral submissions on whether Lugoloobi has a case to answer or not.

Prosecution states that on July 14, 2022 and in February 2023 at the OPM stores in Namanve in Mukono District and at different places in Matugga, Wakiso District and Ntenjeru North Constituency in Kayunga District, Lugoloobi dealt with government property, to wit; 400 pre-painted iron sheets marked "Office of the Prime Minister" having reason to believe that the said iron sheets were acquired as a result of loss of public property, an offence under section 10(1) o the Anti-Corruption Act.

In the second account, prosecution said Lugoloobi between February 1 2023 and March 16, 2023 at OPM stores in Namanve and at different places in Matugga, and in Ntenjeru dealt with suspect property, to wit; 300 pre-painted iron sheets marked "Office of the Prime Minister", having reason to believe that the said iron sheets were acquired as a result of loss of public property, an offence under Section 10 (I) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Documentary evidence against Lugoloobi includes his terms and conditions as a minister of state, guidelines for distribution of iron sheets dated March 22, 2022, work plan for distribution of the iron sheets to Karamoja Sub-region, schedule of the recipients of the iron sheets and scene of crime officer reports.