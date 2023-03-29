Iron sheets saga: Security tight as ministers record statements

Security was tight at the police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala, on Tuesday as suspects, including ministers, recorded statements in regard to the iron sheets scandal.

The officials, who were chauffeured into the CID offices in private cars, reportedly recorded statements on allegations of diverting the iron sheets and other relief items meant for Karamoja Sub-region to personal use.

According to a source, who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely, two top ministers recorded their statements after technical staff from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and some Members of Parliament.

The two ministers reported to CID at various intervals and were reportedly quizzed for four hours by the CID deputy director in-charge of economic crimes, Commissioner of Police (CP) Beata Chelimo.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, told journalists on Monday that they would conclude investigations into the iron sheets saga this week and submit the files to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for sanctioning next week.

At CID Kibuli, police set up two checkpoints, with officers thoroughly checking whoever accessed the premises.

A police officer at one of the checkpoints, who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely, told our reporter that the security enhancement at the premises was meant to offer protection to the officials named in the scandal.

“We have instructions not to allow any media personnel in the premises of CID for as long as the investigations are ongoing,” he said.

He added that the ministers and MPs were asked to report to CID in private vehicles.

The investigation into the iron sheets saga is being conducted by a multi-agency team, including officials from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, DPP and the police following a directive by President Museveni to investigate the circumstances under which the implicated officials acquired iron sheets meant for beneficiaries in Karamoja Sub-region.

Parliament probe

In a related development, the deputy chairperson of Parliament’s Presidential Affair’s Committee, Ms Naome Kabasharira (Rushenyi County), last night told NTV, a sister station to this newspaper, that the committee had returned from Karamoja field trip and that they would finish investigations this week and come up with a report next week.

She also said the committee was, in the meantime, supposed to interface with the implicated officials, including ministers, the Vice President, the Speaker and the prime minister.

