Iron sheets scandal: Case deferred as prosecution seeks more time to probe

The presiding chief magistrate at the Anti-Corruption Court Thursday morning adjourned the case in which officials from the Ministry of Karamoja are facing charges over diverting iron sheets.

Chef magistrate Joan Aciro was prompted to adjourn the matter to June 15 after prosecution asked for more time to conclude with the investigations.

“The matter is for mention and I have instructions to ask for an adjournment for two weeks when we shall be in position to tell court the progress," state attorney Jonathan Muwangaya submitted.

Meanwhile, Aciro has also declined to forward the file to High Court as per the request of defense lawyer, Jude Byamukama. She held that it is the High Court that requests for the file and not the lawyer writing to her Court.

"The right procedure the lawyer would have used is to write to the Deputy Registrar," Aciro guided.

Combo (L-R): Ministers Agnes Nandutu, Amos Lugoloobi and Mary Goretti Kitutu. PHOTOS/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu faces two counts of corruption and one count of conspiracy to defraud, together with Joshua Abaho, a senior assistant secretary under the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

According to defense lawyer, the minister's young brother Michael Naboya Kitutu, who faces a charge of receiving stolen property was supposed to be charged in Mbale City and not in Kampala.