Iron sheets scandal: Court issues arrest warrant for Nandutu’s farm manager

In a significant twist in the corruption case against former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, the Anti-Corruption Court has issued a warrant of arrest for her farm manager, John Wetanga.

The presiding judge has been prompted to issue an arrest warrant against Wetanga upon the prosecution’s request to compel him to testify against his boss.

Prosecution states that Mr Wetanga was present at the crime scene- Kkola Cell, Bulwanyi Parish in Mukono District on March 24, 2023, during a search where police recovered 1617 iron sheets from the former minister’s farm house.

The court also issued criminal summons against Ms Nandutu, the Bududa District Woman Member of Parliament, after she failed to turn up in court for the hearing of her case.

Ms Nandutu is facing charges of dealing in suspect property.

Prosecution contends that Ms Nandutu between June and July 2022, at the Office of the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve, and in Kkola Cell, Bulwanyi Parish, Mukono District, privately dealt in government property, including 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 marked Office of the Prime Minister.

It further contends that Nandutu received the iron sheets that were acquired as a result of the loss of public property, an offence under Section 10 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 as amended.