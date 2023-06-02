Iron sheets scandal: Court issues criminal summons against minister Lugoloobi 

The Chief Magistrate court at the Kololo based Anti-Corruption Court has issued criminal summons against state minister for planning, Amos Lugoloobi.

Lugoloobi is allegedly facing a charge of dealing with suspect property.

Chief Magistrate Moses Nabende Friday afternoon issued the criminal summons upon the request of a state prosecutor who notified court about the minister’s absence.

"The trial magistrate in this case is indisposed and since the accused is not present this case is adjourned. Criminal summons are issued for him to appear in court on June 29," Nabende ruled.

However, the minister through his lawyer John Isabirye informed court that Lugoloobi is out of the country on official duties in Lusaka Zambia.

"We served the state on May 19 that our client would not be around today. Your worship you do realize that his passport was in this court and it is the same court that released it. He will be around at the next mention," Isabirye said.

Prosecution led by Safina Bileeke states that Lugoloobi on July 14, 2022 and February 2023 at OPM Stores in Namanve in Mukono District and at different places in Matugga, Wakiso District and Ntenjeru North Constituency in Kayunga District, dealt with government property, to wit; 400 pre-painted iron sheets marked “Office of the Prime Minister” having reason to believe that the said iron sheets were acquired as a result of loss of public property, an offence under section 10(1) o the Anti-Corruption Act

In the second account, the prosecution said Lugoloobi between February 1, 2023 and March 16, 2023 at OPM Stores in Namanve and at different places in Matugga, Wakiso District and in Ntenjeru Constituency, Kayunga District, dealt with suspect property, to wit; 300 pre-painted iron sheets marked "Office of the Prime Minister", having reason to believe that the said iron sheets were acquired as a result of loss of public property, an offence under Section 10 (I) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

The Ntenjeru North MP is one of the three ministers who have so far been charged in court over the scandal that has left President Museveni’s government struggling to save face following public outcry over increasing corruption and abuse of office among government officials.

Police has also completed additional inquires and closed gaps raised by the public prosecutor regarding investigations into the iron sheet scandal, potentially placing more top officials closer as candidates for arrest and prosecution.