Iron sheets scandal: Kitutu, Nandutu make first trip to Karamoja

Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu, and her junior, Ms Agnes Nandutu, at the weekend made their maiden trip back to Karamoja, nearly seven months after they were both charged with corruption in connection with diversion of iron sheets meant for the area.

The two ministers visited Nabuin Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute in Nabuin, Napak District, and also Namalu Prison farms in Nakapiripirit District.

They were on a fact-finding mission to find out the progress of the seed multiplication project for new varieties of various crops that were developed by National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) with support from the Ministry of Karamoja.

The seeds are said to be suitable for Karamoja soils as part of the efforts to combat food insecurity.

Despite the charges hanging over the ministers, the locals gave them a warm reception and broke into dance on their arrival.

Moments after their court appearance in April, a section of angry leaders in the sub-region had warned the two ministers against setting foot on their soil.

In her remarks at the weekend function, Ms Kitutu said her ministry supported NARO with Shs1b to develop high quality and drought resistant seeds for maize, sorghum, peas, graps, coffee and olives, among others.

“The drought resistant seeds will be distributed to more than 30,000 farmers in all nine districts in Karamoja next season to help combat food insecurity and poverty through agriculture in this region,” she said.

The minister further said the agricultural experts are demanding for more funding of about Shs2.5b in order to develop more seeds to cover about 27 million farmers.

At Namalu Prison farm, the minister toured the facility, where several 700 metric tonnes of maize are currently stored awaiting distribution to districts of Abim, Karenga, Kotido, Kaabong that have been hit by hunger after the wild animals destroyed their crops.

Likewise, Minister Nandutu said the drought resistant crops in Karamoja will also spur commercial farming. “We are dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by the people of Karamoja. Food security is a priority,” she said.

Dr Paul Okullo, the executive director of Nabuin Zonal Agriculture Research Institute, said they expect to produce about 50 metric tonnes of seeds, which they will supply to different farmer groups.

“This is the first time in 30 years to produce a new variety of seeds for Karamoja and we hope it will go a long way to promote food security,” he said.

Dr Anthony Ijalu, a crop scientist at the institute, said the seeds have been declared high quality.