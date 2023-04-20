Iron sheets scandal: Minister Lugoloobi granted bail

The Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala on Thursday granted bail to State Minister for planning, Mr Amos Lugoloobi who has been on remand since Monday following his arrest over Karamoja ison sheets scandal last Friday.

The Principal Senior Grade One Magistrate, Ebert Asiimwe granted Mr Lugoolobi bail on conditions that he pays Shs10 million cash, surrenders the original title of one of his pieces of land to court and that he shall not leave Uganda without seeking permission from court.

He was also ordered to surrender his diplomatic passport before each of his seven sureties were bonded at Shs100 million not cash after court found them substantial.

“Failure to comply with the bail terms will lead to automatic cancelation of the bail,” the magistrate bellowed before adjourning the case to June 2, 2023 when he's expected to return to court.

Earlier, Mr Lugoloobi who has been on remand for three days arrived at court to a crowd of supporters, mostly from his Ntenjeru North constituency which he represents in Parliament.

Seemingly uncomfortable with the crowd which consisted of the minister’s relatives and several government officials and politicians from Kayunga District, including the District Woman MP, Aidah Nantaba, the magistrate said “This is not about the power of numbers but rather the law. Therefore, the crowds are not necessary.”

The court room was filled to capacity as the crowd waited for the outcome of the minster’s bail application outside the courtroom.



The Ntenjeru North MP is one of the three ministers who have so far been charged in court over the scandal that has left President Museveni's government struggling to save face following public outcry over increasing corruption and abuse of office among government officials.

Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu was the first to face court and detention in Luzira where she was remanded until Friday, April 14 when she released on a cash bail of Shs10 million.

She is jointly charged with her younger brother, Mr Michael Naboya Kitutu and Mr Joshua Abaho, the senior assistant secretary, Ministry of Karamoja Affairs in OPM.

State Minister for Karamoja affairs, Agnes Nandutu was charged and remanded yesterday, a day after she handed herself to police. She was committed to high court for trial and expected to appear before the magistrate on May 3, 2023 for further mention of her case.

Both Mr Lugoloobi and Ms Nandutu were charged with dealing with suspect property contrary to Section 21A of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009.