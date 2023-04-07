Iron sheets scandal tops preaching as Christians mark Good Friday

As thousands of Christians gathered in different parts of the country to celebrate the ecumenical way of the cross, top clergy and leaders used the event to urge all politicians in the iron sheets scandal to use this holy period to repent and return the iron sheets that were meant for vulnerable people in Karamoja.

Christians from St Charles Lwanga Catholic Parish observe the Way of the Cross around Ntinda in Kampala on April 7, 2023. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

While preaching to the Christian devotees at Old Kampala playground today, Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu said it is very absurd to see well-off leaders stealing from the vulnerable who they are supposed to serve.

“We have greedy politicians, but if there is something you stole, bring it back with bonuses. Even those in the Mabaati, you should bring a lot more so that God is glorified because this Good Friday is about renewal and coming back to God,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He added: “There are many people who are sleeping in good houses but some of the iron sheets on the roof were stolen. May the Lord help us, because how can you rest in a house and the iron sheets are saying; ‘you stole us’ seek justice and do good on this good Friday.”

Children carry a cross to mark Good Friday along the Nyendo-Masaka Road on April 7, 2023.PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Several other church leaders echoed a similar message throughout Friday.

Additionally, Uganda’s gender minister Betty Amongi said it is very wrong for people to use independent corruption scandals to malign the entire government.

“Although there is corruption, the corruption is about individuals, not the entire government,” she said during the way of the cross at Old Kampala on Friday.

“As Jesus said that the judgement will be on an individual basis, let the corrupt ones carry their own cross. Let us isolate, investigate and prosecute those who are corrupt so that they carry their own cross,” Ms Amongi emphasized.

Kalungu west MP Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu also accused some members in the scandal for compromising the presidential affairs committee which is investigating the diversion of iron sheets, goats and other relief items that were meant for the Karamoja region.

“We saw the presidential affairs committee going to the office of the prime minister, vice president’s office and that of the government chief whip to investigate the iron sheet scandal. That is illegal because there is no politician that is supposed to sermon the committee,” Ssewungu noted.

Christians in Mbale City participate in the Way of the Cross on April 7, 2023. PHOTO/MICHEAL WONIALA

On Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala remanded the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Goretti Kimono Kitutu and her brother Micheal Naboya Kitutu until next week over the iron sheets scandal.

Several other high profile persons including Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, speaker of Parliament Anita Among, other ministers and several lawmakers are still under probe.

According to Ssewungu, prosecuting only one minister is not genuine.