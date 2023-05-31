Irrigation scheme lies idle seven years later

Leaders from Rukiga District have raised concerns over mismanagement of the solar irrigation scheme under the presidential initiative. They claim the project coordinator abandoned the scheme and moved to Ntungamo District.

In November 2016, President Museveni donated a mini-solar irrigation scheme to Mr Charles Kwehangana Rutaro, the then resident of Nyamihanga Village, Kyerero Parish, because he had proved to be a model farmer who was earning Shs43m per year from mixed farming.

Local leaders in Bukinda Sub-county on Monday said although the project was a donation to Mr Rutoro, it was designed to benefit about 100 farmers in Kyerero Parish.

The chairperson of Nyamihanga Village, Mr Richard Biryomumisho, asked government to revamp the scheme.

“When Mr Kwehangana Rutaro shifted from this place to reside in the neighbouring district of Ntungamo, this solar irrigation scheme that had proved to be powerful, started wasting. It’s our appeal that President Museveni considers the rehabilitation of this irrigation scheme as a way of facilitating modern farming,” Mr Biryomumisho said.

Mr Rutaro on Monday confirmed shifting to Kafunjo Mirama Hill Town Council in Ntungamo, although he disputed allegations that he abandoned the project.

“In 2020, I shifted from Rukiga and started living in Kafunjo Mirama Hills town council in Ntungamo District where I owned a six-acre piece of land. My wife, whom I had left in charge of my projects in Rukiga District died in 2021 and for two years the projects suffered issues concerning management.

“Recently President Museveni called me and I told him that although I shifted to Ntungamo, I was committed to revamp my projects in Rukiga,” Mr Rutaro said.

He also revealed that two people have been directed to kick-start the process of revamping his projects.

The Bukinda Sub-county chairperson, Mr Jack Tugume, said while the irrigation scheme was designed to benefit farmers in 16 villages, it collapsed before it covered three villages.

He highlighted the persisting issue of water scarcity, particularly since farmers have discontinued the utilising of wetlands as gardens.

“Revamping and expanding this solar irrigation scheme would motivate the Parish Development Model fbeneficiaries who selected farming as their enterprise. Bukinda Sub-county is now well known for growing coffee, tea, onions, beans, Irish potatoes and bananas,” Mr Tugume said.

He said failure to revamp the project tarnishes the reputation of the National Resistance Movement ruling party.

Authorities say

The Resident District Commissioner for Rukiga District, Mr Fred Nayebare, says plans to revamp the Kyerero solar irrigation scheme are underway.

“Recently, I received a phone call from President Museveni asking me about the status of this irrigation scheme. I compiled a report which I immediately sent to him. Now that President Museveni is aware of its status, it will soon be revamped,” Mr Nayebare