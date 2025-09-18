Is Dr Besigye at the tail end of his political road?

Questions are swirling over the political future of Uganda’s Opposition doyen and four-time presidential candidate, Col (rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye. Could it be the end of his political road after a newfound political formation closely associated with him, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), declared it would not front a presidential candidate in the January 2026 General Election? With Dr Besigye jailed in Luzira Maximum Security Prison for more than 300 days now, PFF, of which he is seen as de facto leader, on Monday declared they would not field their own presidential candidate, but push for a joint Opposition candidate against incumbent President Museveni of the ruling NRM party.

Dr Besigye, the chairperson of the Council of Eminent Persons in the PFF party and seen as it’s most likely presidential contender, is currently on remand in Luzira together with his aide, Obeid Lutale. The duo was abducted from Nairobi, Kenya, on November 16, 2024, and repatriated to Kampala and now face charges of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and treachery.

Joint candidate?

Could this case have placed an insurmountable roadblock on Dr Besigye’s fifth-time stab at the presidency? But there’s another side to the puzzle. Already, there have been confirmed reports of ongoing discussions on political collaboration between the country’s young, popular, and largest Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party led by Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, and the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) led by former army commander Gen Mugisha Muntu. Speaking to the media, the NUP party Secretary General, who doubles as its spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, said the party would support a joint candidate that would be agreed upon when consensus is reached. The PFF announcement implies that Dr Besigye would not appear on the ballot for the second time in a row after he declined to run for the top office in 2021 on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party ticket.

Having challenged Mr Museveni in four previous consecutive elections since 2001, Dr Besigye has consistently accused the President of electoral fraud. He has long argued that elections alone cannot remove Mr Museveni from power. The PFF decision has since fuelled speculation whether Dr Besigye, a four-time presidential contender, could be retiring from active politics. The move has left many Ugandans wondering whether the two-decade-long struggle for an alternative leadership in Dr Besigye has reached the end of the road. Being in prison could not have stopped Dr Besigye from contesting, since in the 2006 General Election, he was nominated in absentia as the flagbearer for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) while detained on charges of treason, rape, and concealment of treason, which were all later dropped.

But political analysts concur that Dr Besigye could still significantly influence Uganda’s struggle for freedom, whether on the ballot or not, as long as he continues to front his cause. Prof Mwambutsya Ndebesa, a political analyst, said Dr Besigye’s relevance and influence in Uganda’s politics should not be tied to his bid for presidency, noting that people like Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Mahatma Gandhi of India shaped the destiny of their nations even when they were not in leadership positions. “The gentleman, Mahatma Gandhi, never became the president of India. He did not seek positions. But he is generally recognised as the father of the independence struggle in India. His legacy has a long-lasting impact in India,” Mr Ndebesa said. “Similarly, Nelson Mandela dismantled the Apartheid policy before he became the president of South Africa.

So as long as somebody stands for a good cause, it can have a legacy, whether you are in the office or outside the office,’’ he added. Mr Ndebesa argues that Dr Besigye, as was the case with Gandhi and Mandela, can still shape Uganda’s politics, whether in prison or outside, on the ballot or not, provided he is still relevant and actively involved in politics. Ms Sarah Bireete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), shared a similar view, stressing that Dr Besigye himself made it clear that he would not participate in what he termed as a predetermined election process. “He has been on the record that he will not run again in similar elections that are designed where a winner is already known. He used his own words. So I think that answers the question of whether he would have run in this election or not.

And if he wanted to run, being in prison does not stop him, in 2006 he was nominated from prison,” Ms Bireete said. She stressed that politics is beyond being a candidate but rather about influencing how society is governed, and that Dr Besigye remains a critical factor in that. “I think the role that he will play going forward in our elections is that of a kingmaker. He does not lose relevance, but he will organise and will be grateful in the transition for Uganda, and perhaps that’s why some think it’s important to put him away so he can still be engaged in politics even when he’s not on the ballot paper,” Ms Bireete said. Mr Gerald Karyeija, an associate professor of Public Administration at the Uganda Management Institute, said while Dr Besigye remains a factor in Uganda’s politics, his chances of being the face of the Opposition have been diminishing. Mr Karyeija explained that while several people still believe in him as an independent and uncompromising voice within the Opposition, he is no longer a big factor in Uganda’s political space. “His chances of becoming the face of the Opposition are diminished further, so I think that politically, for various reasons, many issues have conspired against his prominence and he is diminishing further, and most likely after this election [2026 General Election], his relevance in Uganda’s political space will be largely reduced to a minimum,” Mr Karyeija said. However, he noted that Besigye remains the champion for change but should reinvent himself in another way of supporting the cause.

The retired colonel dramatically broke ranks and ties with NRM in 1999, when in a scathing article, accused President Museveni of abandoning the democratic principles they had fought for. In 2001, Dr Besigye contested against Mr Museveni for the first time under the Reform Agenda, beginning his agenda to end Museveni’s rule. Later, in 2004, Dr Besigye and others founded the FDC, transforming it into a leading Opposition party before NUP took over in 2021. He again contested the presidency on the FDC ticket in 2006, 2011, and 2016, each time challenging Mr Museveni in bitterly contested elections marred by allegations of vote rigging, intimidation, and state repression.

Dr Besigye’s political run has been marked by defiance and is known for championing protests, including the Walk-to-Work campaign in 2011, among others, which have landed him in trouble as he has been in and out of prison. After falling out with the FDC over internal disagreements, Dr Besigye and others established PFF as a new platform to unify Opposition forces of change. His supporters see him as the man who kept the dream of democratic change alive in Uganda, while critics argue that his methods have reached their limit and that the country needs a new face to rally the Opposition.



