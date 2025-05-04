Is Uganda a happy or unhappy nation?

What is happiness? It appears not even two separate studies drawing on relatively big sample sizes can have a consensus view. The Global Flourishing Study, released this past week with a sample size carefully selected to represent nearly half the world’s population, came to the conclusion that youth from 22 countries on six continents are unhappy. This after considering a range of factors thought to define happiness such as health, financial security, relationships, and meaning in life. The survey’s findings contrasted rather starkly with those of the World Happiness Report that was published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford on March 20. Now while Uganda was not among the 22 countries whose respondents told the Global Flourishing Study that youth are getting the short end of the stick, the East African nation was considered for the World Happiness Report. In fact, it was ranked as the world’s 116th happiest country and 19th in Africa. The researchers also looked at six factors that could explain participants’ happiness evaluations. These included social support, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, a healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perception of corruption.

Global scorecard

The global happiness ranking is based on a single question that asks people to evaluate the quality of their life on a scale of 0–10. Finland topped the ranking with an Average Life Evaluation (ALE) of 7.736, while Uganda scored 4.461, an improvement from 2023 where it scored 4.372. Afghanistan trailed the 147-country log with 1.364, followed by Sierra Leone (2.998), Lebanon (3.188), Malawi (3.260), Zimbabwe (3.396), Botswana (3.438), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo - 3.469), Yemen (3.561), Comoros (3.754), and Lesotho (3.757). According to the World Happiness Report, 32 of the last 47 least-happy countries in the world are from Africa. As a matter of fact only eight African countries are in the top 100. Mauritius, which is the 78th most-happy country globally, tops the top 10 African countries, followed by Libya (79th), Algeria (84th), South Africa (95th), Mozambique (96th), Gabon (97th), Côte d’Ivoire (98th), Congo (100th), Guinea (102nd) and Namibia (103rd) in that order.

In the Great Lakes region, Kenya is the 18th “most-happy” country (115th), followed by Uganda, Somalia is 24th (122nd), Tanzania 33rd (136th), and the DR Congo 37th (141st). The report, which was published in partnership with Gallup, the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and an independent editorial board, combines open-access data with analysis by world-leading researchers from a wide range of academic disciplines. The World Happiness Report 2025 captured evaluation of life over the past three years by looking at a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, and generosity as main drivers of happiness. These factors help to explain the differences across nations, while the rankings themselves are based solely on the answers people give when asked to rate their own lives.

Approach, findings

Lara B Aknin, professor of social psychology at Simon Fraser University, and an editor of the World Happiness Report, says: “Human happiness is driven by our relationships with others. Investing in positive social connections and engaging in benevolent actions are both matched by greater happiness.” In the Gallup World Poll, people are asked if, in the last month, they gave money to charity, if they volunteered, and if they helped a stranger. They were also asked, in 2019, if they think other people would help them by returning their lost wallet. Jon Clifton, CEO of Gallup, says happiness isn’t just about wealth or growth, but trust, connection and knowing people have your back. “This year’s report proves we underestimate how kind the world really is. If we want stronger communities and economies, we must invest in what truly matters: each other.” It emerged from the findings that people are too pessimistic about the benevolence of others, and that for example, when wallets were dropped in the street by researchers, the proportion of returned wallets was far higher than people expected. Secondly, that our well-being depends on our perceptions of others’ benevolence, as well as their actual benevolence; and that when society is more benevolent, the people who benefit most are those who are least happy.

As a result, happiness is more equally distributed in countries with higher levels of expected benevolence. Finally, benevolence increased during Covid-19 in every region of the world, and therefore, people needed more help and others responded. This “benevolence bump” has been sustained since then. Despite a fall from 2023 to 2024, benevolent acts are still about 10 percent above their pre-pandemic levels. The research noted that the degree of benevolence in a country also has a profound impact on its politics, with populism being largely due to unhappiness. Also, that benevolence brings benefits to those doing the caring and sharing, which works best if the motivation is to help others rather than to feel good yourself, or if the act is voluntary, and if it has an obvious positive impact on the beneficiary. As per the research, trends towards increased loneliness are most evident among young people. In 2023, for example, the research noted, 19 percent of young adults across the world reported having no one they could count on for social support, a 39 percent increase from 2006.

Zooming in on Uganda

Previously, Uganda’s highest global ranking was 113th, and lowest was 146th. The biggest climb came in 2016, with the biggest fall having arrived the year before in 2015. This year, though, Uganda scored highly in social support (78.8 percent), emerging 83rd globally, 81.4 percent in freedom (72nd), and 84.5 percent in perceptions of corruption (102nd). According to the report, 39.6 Ugandans exhibited “negative emotions” last year compared to 37.6 percent in 2023. In 2022, however, 43.9 percent were “unhappy.” Per the report, the researchers noted that “people are much kinder than we expect.” Ugandans’ benevolence saw 77.4 percent of them helping a stranger in 2024, where it was ranked ninth globally in doing so. That is in contrast with the 69.9 percent who helped strangers in 2022 (25th), and 69.2 percent in 2023 (32nd). With regard to donations, 33.1 percent of Ugandans donated last year (59th), surpassing the 25.4 percent (86th) and 32 percent (68th) who made donations in 2023 and 2022 respectively. Further still, the report states that 33.1 percent of Ugandans volunteered in 2024 compared to 25.4 percent in 2023 and 36.5 percent in 2022.

Mr Emmanuel Gitta, the head of public relations at Uganda Counselling Association, says as a counsellor, reflecting on Uganda’s ranking, it is evident that while our nation is known for its vibrant spirit and love for celebration, there are deeper issues affecting our collective well-being. According to him, many Ugandans find themselves disconnected from a shared sense of kindness and togetherness for which these qualities were once rooted in our communities. “Social interaction often surfaces in times of grief or in the night-time revelry, leaving others feeling isolated or excluded, especially within families that now experience more solo living,” Mr Gitta says. He doesn’t agree with findings of the Global Flourishing Study that made clear this past week that youth, in particular, “are struggling not just with being unheard in decision-making spaces, but also with personal and social relationships most especially romantic and parental bonding that greatly impact their happiness.” He adds: “Mental and physical health challenges further complicate this reality. While we continue to dance and celebrate life, it’s crucial that we re-invest in trust, social bonds, and inclusive spaces where every voice, especially the young, can be valued. Only then can our happiness be truly sustainable.” As a country, Mr Gitta says we ought to develop the spirit of collective responsibility and caring for one another which will then lead to the change in ranks as time goes on.

East Africa picture

Comparatively, Kenya’s highest ranking was 111, and lowest 134, with its biggest climb and fall coming in 2012 and 2017 respectively. This year, it scored 67.1 percent in social support, 73.8 percent in freedom and 80.8 percent in perceptions of corruption. The report shows that 24.2 percent of Kenyans were unhappy in 2024 (52nd globally), while 24.5 percent exhibited negative emotions in 2023. However, a bigger number of Kenyans (28.1) were unhappy in 2022, a period which coincided with the general elections that brought the current President William Ruto to office. On the other hand, 72.5 percent expressed positive emotions in 2022, 75.6 percent in 2023 and 73.2 percent last year. Somalia is the only country from the region which is unranked for social support, GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. However, the report says 23.6 percent of its nationals were unhappy or manifested negative emotions in 2023, while 72 percent had positive emotions; however, between 2016 and 2022, 19.3 percent of its nationals were unhappy. In Tanzania, only 20 percent of the nationals were unhappy last year, while 69.7 percent showed positive emotions; in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 44. 3 percent of its nationals were unhappy and 57.2 percent showed positive emotions. So back to that question, again, what is happiness? Your guess is as good as mine.





WORLD HAPPINESS DAY

The International Day of Happiness is celebrated on March 20, and was set up by the United Nations (UN) in 2013 as a day to celebrate the things that make people all over the world happy. It is also a time when the organisation calls for governments around the world to make sure things are in place to support people so that they can feel safe, secure and happy. The UN launched the World Happiness Report this years in March, ranking countries in order of most happy to least. Finland is ranked as the happiest country in the world for the eighth year running, with the UK coming in at 23rd. Happiness may mean something different to everyone, but the founder of the United Nations International Day of Happiness believes it is a ‘‘fundamental human right’’ for all. There are lots of things that can make us happy. For some people, it’s spending time with people they love, such as friends and family. For others it’s doing hobbies they’re passionate about, like different sports, arts and crafts or gaming. And others find happiness in making other people happy, like volunteering for charity. --BBC



