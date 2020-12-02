Isimba bridge to be open for use in January - Unra

By Fred Muzaale More by this Author

Isimba Bridge, which connects Kayunga and Kamuli districts across River Nile, will be open to the public in January, Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has said.

Mr Lawrence Pario, the head of bridges and structures at Unra, on Monday said they are carrying out final touches on the 3.5km bridge.

“We are paving the connecting approach of the 3.5km road and bridge deck with asphalt. These are the final touches on this structure before we issue a certificate of completion and open the bridge to the public in January,” Mr Pario said.

The project is being undertaken by China International Water and Electric Corporation, which constructed the 183MW Isimba Dam.

Mr Pario also said they had acquired land on the Kamuli side to construct a 2.3km road from the bridge that will connect to Jinja District.

He added that the ferry, which is about 3km from the bridge, will be shifted to another location.

Kayunga District leaders and Unra officials have also asked government to consider making the bridge a tourism site.

Mr Pario said Kova Island, which joins the two sections of the bridge, would be restored into a forest and habitat for animals to make the site more attractive to tourists.

Mr Tom Sserwanga, the Kayunga chairman, said the bridge will boost trade in the district.

Its construction turned controversial last year when the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, said there was evidence that some senior government officials stole the money meant for the bridge. However, the then Energy minister, Ms Irene Muloni, dismissed the claims.

