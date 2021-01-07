Isimba bridge to spark growth - farmers

By Philip Wafula More by this Author

By Sam Caleb Opio More by this Author

The newly-constructed Isimba dam bridge is being counted on for development, with farmers saying it brings relief to the business community, especially those dealing in cereals such as maize and fruits.

This follows confirmation by Mr Lawrence Pario, the head of bridges and structures at Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), that the bridge is ready.

“It was completed on December 29 but we are awaiting further guidance to commission or allow the public to use it,” Mr Pario said on Tuesday.

The project is expected to reduce traffic on the Kampala-Jinja highway, provide an alternative (shorter) route from Kamuli to Kampala via Kayunga and between Kampala to Teso Sub-region through Bukungu ferry.

It also aims at boosting trade, agriculture, employment, tourism in Kayunga and Kamuli, and subsequently transforming them into food baskets.

Mr Robert Mugiti, the chairperson Kamuli Pineapple and Watermelon Vendors’ Association, on Tuesday said they do not expect any more delays in transporting their fruits from Kamuli to Bugerere, Kayunga and Kampala.

“We were being hindered by the ferry, which often delayed to get filled up or sometimes developed mechanical problems, leaving it grounded at a time when traders wanted to transport their produce. So, the bridge comes as a great relief,” Mr Mugiti said.

He added that when water levels rose or when the ferry was grounded, several farmers lost their produce.

Mr Sam Lugendo, the LC3 chairperson Mbulamuti Sub-county, hailed the development as a major transport and communication asset that will open up Mbulamuti, Kamuli and other areas to free travels anytime.

Advertisement

Mr Lugendo said travellers have been forced to use the long Jinja route for fear of not finding the ferry operating, while others opted for night or early morning canoes which are risky.

“Though the ferry brought some alternative means, the bridge is a passage leading to increased and improved transport,” he said.

Taxi and lorry drivers plying the Kamuli-Kampala route, via Mbulamuti say the bridge will now help them beat traffic jam, increase on route times and passengers.

Mr Farouk Isabirye, a taxi operator, said passengers often complained of delays in crossing as they often got to the shore when the ferry had just crossed to the other side.

“This is going to be our best route because it is shorter, convenient and helps beat the Kampala traffic jam. The Mbale-Soroti taxis will find this route better and our time of waiting at the ferry is no more,” he said.

The bridge is part of the 183MW Isimba Hydro Power Plant and Isimba-Bujagali Interconnection Project, which was initially supposed to be on the dam like at Jinja.

ABOUT THE BRIDGE

The project involved construction of two bridges and a 3.5-kilometre access road at $567.8m, with funding from the Ugandan government (15 per cent) and a loan from Exim Bank (85 per cent). Bridge I is 433 metres long and bridge II is 457.5 metres long. Both are 11.5 metres wide, each with two 1.5 metre walkways and two motor vehicle traffic lanes.

Mr Pario said one can enjoy a spectacular view of Isimba power dam with water falls and also watch monkeys and birds on Koova Island. He added that the bridges will be lit at night with street lights using auxiliary power from Isimba Power Dam.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com