Islamic examinations start tomorrow
The Islamic Examinations Board has officially announced the commencement of the Idad (Senior Four) and Thanawi (Senior Six) examinations, scheduled to begin on Monday, November 20.
Sheikh Sowedi Katumba, representing the Board Secretary, Dr Ziad Swaleh Lubanga, made the announcement during a press briefing held at the board offices in Kawempe, Kampala.
Dr Ziad Swaleh Lubanga addressed journalists, providing key details about this year's examinations.
A total of 1,881 students are expected to sit for the exams, with 881 registered for Idad and 623 for Thanawi.
The Board expressed its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent examination process, maintaining the integrity of the assessments.
Dr Ziad said ttudents, parents, and educators alike should support the candidates as they shape their future academic and professional paths.