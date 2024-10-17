Islamic University in Uganda unveils Shs55b hospital project

The Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) has launched an ambitious Shs55 billion hospital project to provide quality healthcare services to students, staff, and surrounding communities. The state-of-the-art hospital will be constructed at the Female campus in Kabojja.

"By the time of operation, the hospital will significantly enhance healthcare services for the community and provide valuable hands-on experience for medical students," said Dr Ismail Gyagenda, Rector of IUIU's Kampala campus.

IUIU's medical school, Habib Medical School, has been operating since 2014 and has graduated several cohorts of medical professionals. However, the lack of a teaching hospital has posed challenges for clinical education.

"We have a medical school here, but our medical students are split in about 12 hospitals around different places when they're doing their internship. With our own hospital, the challenge will be resolved," said Director Kasule Ahmed Taha.

The hospital will offer quality healthcare services, including emergency, surgery, medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, and gynecology.

Saudi Arabian Ambassador H.E. Muhammad Khalil Faludah pledged support for the project, stating, "We in Saudi Arabia are always looking to help our brothers here in Uganda and our aim is to help the community all over the world."

The university's leadership expressed gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government for providing space at the King Fahad Plaza for a medical clinic.

Construction is expected to commence soon, with the hospital set to become a leading provider of quality healthcare services in Uganda.

"This hospital will stabilize the teaching of clinical education by way of having a standard teaching hospital," Taha added.