Islanders accuse govt of neglect as Hippos kill 57 in 2 years

Residents on the shores of Lake Victoria in Wakiso District have started tracking hippopotamuses which authorities say have claimed 57 islanders in the last two years.

“We think killing the hippopotamuses is not right but we have no option to save our people’s lives and the hunt is on since July 13 until we kill all,” Wakiso District councilor Mr Sulaiman Ssenkubuge Musoke said.

The most affected areas are Bussi, Zinga and Kanvenyanja islands dominated by fishermen.

Mr Musoke is now accusing government of neglecting their plight as hippopotamuses continue to kill people and destroy property worth millions of shillings.

“We have on several occasions complained to Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to help capture the hippopotamuses but they only responded once to kill one hippo during their camp in January 2022,” he said.

Mr Musoke added: “On the same day at night, another Hippo killed 2 people which terrified the whole of Bussi Village.”

In July alone, hippopotamuses have killed more than three people in the islands.

“We have been going to Bussi Island for several times and we even managed to capture a hippo from there. We are still managing the situation,” UWA communications manager Mr Bashir Hangi reacted.

He told this publication that local leaders in Wakiso District have contacted UWA to deploy the Stand-by Problem Animal Capture team.

“If our experts find it necessary we will relocate the animals to save the lives of residents,” Mr Hangi said on Wednesday.