Islanders on Lake Wamala cry out for better healthcare access

Residents of Lake Wamala's islands in Mityana District face significant challenges in accessing healthcare services.

The islands, including Lwanju, Mabo, Bagwe, Kiraza, Kazinga, and others, lack government or private health facilities, forcing residents to rely on Maanyi Health Center III in Mityana district.

Jane Naiga, a 26-year-old mother of two who has lived on Mabo Island for eight years, shared her struggles.

"The cost of hiring a boat on Lake Wamala ranges between shs 2,000 and shs 40,000, but for special hire, it can go up to shs 200,000. My husband and I are low-income earners; we cannot afford that," she said. Naiga has never attended antenatal care or delivered at a health center, instead relying on traditional birth attendants.

Residents are now appealing to the government for a permanent solution, either to establish a health facility on the islands or provide public boats to ease transportation challenges.

In response, Mityana district health department, in partnership with African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF) Uganda, has launched integrated community health outreaches under the Saving Lives and Livelihood Project.

According to Mr Ronald Katerega, project officer for the Saving Lives and Livelihood Project, the project aims to bridge the gap between hard-to-reach areas and health services.

"Health workers have always wanted to come here (islands) and offer services, but the challenge is they lacked some logistics and safety gears while crossing the lake," he said.

During the outreaches, health workers will deliver a range of health services, including immunization, family planning, HIV/AIDS services, and antenatal care. Mr. Henry Kakule, in charge of Maanyi Health Center III, applauded AMREF Uganda for their commitment to delivering health services to vulnerable communities.

"We have been having transport challenges... sometimes we fail to reach these places (islands), and some of our clients and patients don't have the means of reaching the facility," he said.

Mityana District Health Officer (DHO) Vincent Kawooya emphasised the need for a dedicated health boat on Lake Wamala.