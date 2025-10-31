Ismaili CIVIC, Aga Khan Health Board hold medical camp

The Ismaili Muslim community in Uganda, through its global volunteer service programme Ismaili CIVIC, in partnership with the Aga Khan Health Board, held a free medical camp in Old Kampala last weekend to provide healthcare services to underserved communities.

The initiative, part of the 2025 Global Ismaili CIVIC Day commemorations themed “Serving Humanity, Protecting the Earth, Building Resilience,” surpassed its target of 500 beneficiaries by offering free medical check-ups, cancer screenings, eye care, and medication to hundreds of people who have limited access to healthcare.

Mr Azim Tharani, an Ismaili CIVIC volunteer, said the community has marked Global Ismaili CIVIC Day since 2020 through activities that strengthen health, education, and environmental sustainability.

Globally, Ismaili CIVIC has planted trees in 40 countries and mobilised more than 250,000 volunteers in more than 5,500 community service activities.

“Today we are offering blood pressure, sugar, and cancer tests, doctor consultations, and free reading glasses. Our pharmacy is fully stocked with prescribed drugs. We expected to serve 400 to 500 patients, and from the turnout, that goal has been met,” Mr Tharani said.

The health camp drew on sponsorship proceeds from the eid event that was jointly supported by various communities.

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) supported the event by sending a team of nine specialists who conducted screenings and health education on cancer. Ms Dinah Kebirungi, a public health specialist from UCI, commended the strong community mobilisation that attracted hundreds of participants.

“We used a mammogram to test for breast cancer and an ultrasound to examine prostate health. We diagnosed two cases of cervical complications and eight cases of unhealthy prostates. Patients received medication, counselling, and health education,” she said, adding that common conditions treated included urinary tract infections, hypertension, diabetes, and malaria.

The organisers also promoted eco-friendly practices at the camp.