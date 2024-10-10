Ismaili Civic launches initiative to conserve Kabaka’s Lake

Ismaili Civic Uganda has partnered with Buganda Kingdom and the Avian Conservation Uganda Society to clean and protect Kabaka’s Lake from degradation.

The activities were carried out last Saturday during a belated commemoration of the annual Global Ismaili Civic Day.

Mr Sarfaraz Jiwani, the vice president of the Ismaili Council for Uganda, highlighted the significance of this event for the global Shia Ismaili Muslim community.

“Global Ismaili Civic Day, celebrated annually on September 29, unites our community worldwide to demonstrate our commitment to volunteerism and improving the quality of life in the communities we live in," he explained.

After the event, Mr Jiwani said: “We gather not only to celebrate our shared commitment to environmental stewardship but also to take meaningful action in preserving the natural beauty of our lakeshores. Ismaili Civic is driven by the Ismaili community’s dedication to civic engagement and community service.”

More than 40 volunteers from the Ismaili community, together with bird guides from the Avian Conservation Uganda Society and Buganda Kingdom officials, took part in cleaning up Kabaka’s Lake by collecting plastic and solid waste.

Mr Jiwani expressed gratitude to the Buganda Kingdom and the Avian Conservation Uganda Society for their collaboration.

“We believe in the power of collective action to address social and environmental challenges. Together, we are setting an example of how partnerships can lead to impactful change,” he added.

Ms Sana Nandwani, an Ismaili Civic volunteer, shared future plans to place garbage bins around the lake to encourage responsible waste disposal.

“It is our duty to protect and care for the planet, ensuring a better future for generations to come. Everyone can contribute by taking simple actions like reducing waste, conserving water, recycling, and using energy efficiently,” she said.

In other parts of Africa, the Aga Khan Foundation, an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network, is leading efforts to plant micro-forests and mangroves along coastal communities.

Through its GROW initiative, the Foundation is expanding tree-planting activities in Uganda, Kenya, and other African countries to boost biodiversity, support livelihoods, and build climate resilience.

Ms Godfrey Erasmus, the founder of the Avian Conservation Uganda Society, emphasised the importance of conserving birds at Kabaka’s Lake, a habitat for more than 130 bird species from 17 bird families.