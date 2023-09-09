Israel diplomats visit jailed Israeli accused of murdering his Ugandan wife

A delegation from the Israel Embassy in Nairobi has paid a courtesy visit to Kigo Prison to check on a jailed Israeli man accused of killing his wife.

Aged 58, Raed Wated reportedly killed his 28-year-old lover Monica Nabukenya and dumped her body in a septic tank in their compound in Mpigi District between July 14-15, 2023.

The delegation from the Israel Embassy comprised Maayan Chen Almagor, the chief administrative officer and consul chief security officer Aviv Segev. The duo was accompanied by Wated’s son identified as Wated Mohammad and his lawyer Isaac Ayebazibwe.

Israeli diplomat Maayan Almagor, the administrative officer at the Israel Embassy in Nairobi who led the delegation. PHOTO/COURTESY

On Saturday, Ayebazibwe confirmed the trio’s Thursday visit saying they wanted to check on his reportedly sick client.

“The meeting with the suspect was fruitful and that is what I can say,” he told Monitor in a telephone interview.

But Almagor declined to comment on their visit.

“Please talk to me on Monday, thank you,” she said in a WhatsApp message.

The visit by the Israel diplomats comes days after prison authorities at Kigo Prison defied a court order to transfer Wated to Luzira Maximum Prison.

On August 29, Mpigi Grade One Magistrate Ezra Solomon Okem sanctioned Wated’s transfer to Luzira after he complained that his life was at risk at Kigo as he sought better medical attention for hernia treatment.

Ayebazibwe has since described the delay by Kigo prisons authorities to transfer his client to another prison as contempt of court.

In a letter dated August 31, Ayebazibwe wrote to the Uganda Prisons chief Johnson Byabashaija saying: “We regret to note that despite your officers knowledge of the said order which would have enabled our client to access immediate medical attention, the apparent intentional or negligent delay of his transfer has caused him [Wated] more pain. That could eventually have irreversible side effects on his health.”

He added: “The purpose of this correspondence is to request that you [Commissioner General of Prison] prevail over the said officers and cause the immediate transfer of our client in accordance thereof.”