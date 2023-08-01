Israeli man who confessed to killing his wife remanded

Court in Mpigi District has remanded an Israeli man who last month confessed to killing his lover after a DNA test revealed he is not the biological father of their baby.

Court presided over by Mpigi Grade One Magistrate Ezra Solomon Okem heard that on July 14, 58-year-old Raed Wated allegedly killed 25-year-old Monica Nabukenya and hid her remains in a septic tank at their home in Kalagala Village, Mpigi District.

Monica Nabukenya, deceased. PHOTO/FILE

Prosecution led by Joy Apio said investigations into the matter are still ongoing and sought an adjournment but the accused faces murder charges.

According to court records, Wated first reported a case of disappearance of his wife on July 16, 2023, with intention to divert police investigations into the whereabouts of the wife.

On July 20, the accused recorded an extra-judicial statement at Mpigi Chief Magistrates Court after confessing that he had committed the crime.

Wated told detectives after his arrest that he suspected Nabukenya of infidelity which prompted him to take their 6-month–old for a DNA test which turned negative.

Accused of murdering his wife, Israeli national Raed Wated appears in the dock at Mpigi Magistrates Court in Mpigi District on August 1, 2023. PHOTO/BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

On Tuesday, the presiding magistrate read the charges to Wated and informed him that his court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter since the offenses are capital.

“You have no right to say anything, but you will return on the given date for further mention of your case,” the magistrate said as he remanded Wated to Kigo Prison until August 15, 2023.

Defense lawyer Isaac Ayebazibwe told Monitor that his “client had spoken to him with confidence, insisting he is innocent.”

“Even though my client confessed to committing the crime, he can go against his confession because he might have been forced. Details will come out when hearing of the case starts,” he said.