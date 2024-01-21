Issues that led to raid on investment agency

Fresh details emerging out of the Inspectorate of Government (IG) have revealed that its officers’ Tuesday raid on the offices of the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) is linked to a wider investigation into the authority’s management of matters around Kampala Industrial Business Park.

Ms Ali Munira Ali, the Inspectorate’s spokesperson, declined to be drawn into specifics around the investigation, saying they “have numerous reports” around a range of issues.

However, sources within the Inspectorate told Monitor that the investigation is about management of matters revolving around the €220 million (approximately Shs910.3 billion) Kampala Industrial and Business Park Infrastructure Project, as well as land allocations in Namanve and other industrial parks.

Namanve project

The Kampala Industrial and Business Park Infrastructure Project or KIBP, which is aimed at making Namanve a model industrial park, is being implemented with funding from the United Kingdom’s Export Finance (UKEF).

Lagan-Dott Limited was hired to execute the project on a design and build contract. The KIBP was divided into four sectors — North, South A, South B and South C — which were to be developed in a staged approach.

The five-year project was meant to end in May, but according to a copy of a whistleblower’s report that was sent to the President and copied to several anti-graft bodies, including the Inspectorate, the project has fallen behind schedule because of interference in the form of tweaks to the master plan. These, the whistleblower adds, led to non-implementation of some of the components that were meant to have been put in place in the second quarter of the Financial Year 2022/2023.

“There was alteration of bills of quantities or original master plan for the infrastructure project whereby some items such as construction of a power station, construction of solid and liquid waste management plants and parking areas for heavy vehicles were removed,” the whistleblower wrote.

The whistleblower alleged that these facilities, including roads, closed-circuit television cameras, and solar lighting, were intended to be implemented concurrently.

The whistleblower contends that the alterations to disagreements led to the early termination of contracts with various consultancy firms, whose names were listed but cannot be disclosed here, as Monitor could not independently verify the allegations.

Since receiving a copy of the whistleblower’s report at the backend of last year, this publication has reached out to UIA’s top brass without a modicum of success. However, information on the UIA website indicates that physical progress of the project, which commenced on July 6, 2020, was at 30.5 percent as of September 30, 2022.

The whistleblower claimed that unscrupulous officials within UIA and the Ministry of Finance have since hatched a plan to extend the project period by 22 months. In doing so, the officials have also succeeded in increasing the project budget by another €100 million (approximately Shs413.8 billion).

This accusation is, however, contradicted by information on the UIA website. The website offers thus: “Financial progress during this period was 15.41 percent for the contractor and 21.584 percent for the outgoing owner’s engineer. In conclusion, the management of UIA shall continue to ensure that all project challenges are addressed on time to ensure that the project is delivered within time, cost and scope.”

Land question

Sources within the Inspectorate have since revealed that the investigation around land in the industrial and business parks, revolves around claims that government ministers and officials in UIA and the Ministry of Finance, have been involved in sale of land in the Namanve and other business parks. The whistleblower repeated the accusation in their expose.

“The land is being sold to investors at exorbitant prices. There are massive cases and complaints from investors regarding sale of land to investors and withdrawing land from others and reselling the same land. This business has been going on for a long time,” the document reads in part.

Matters around the acquisition and cost of land in the parks has always been controversial. In a 2016 interview with this publication, Michael Lawrence Oketcho, the then manager for policy and advocacy at the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association, disclosed that land in the Industrial Park could only be acquired through third parties.

“For us (manufacturers), land acquisition has not been clear. To acquire land there now, you have to go through a third party who is selling his/her land,” Mr Oketcho said.

Back then the manager of the Industrial Park, Mr Paul Echatu, dismissed the statement, saying it was fuelled by ignorance.

The price too has always been a point of contention. Back then, Mr Gabriel Ajedra, then a junior Investment minister, said there were two classifications of investors who owned land in Namanve.

“Investors who applied for land to invest in ICT, extractions (minerals), agro-processing and tourism and hospitality will qualify for free land. Those outside that bracket will pay $80,000 (about Shs278.8 million),” Mr Ajedra said.

Costly withdrawals

The whistleblower’s 15-page document says UIA has been withdrawing land from investors under unclear circumstances. The document did not state how much land or how many investors have been affected, but Ms Evelyn Anite, the junior Investment minister, told this publication in a February 2022 interview that 377 acres of undeveloped land in the Kampala Industrial Business Park in Namanve had been withdrawn because they had failed to develop the said land.

The whistleblower, however, warns that the withdrawals are opening up UIA and by extension, the government, to cases of litigation. And there are examples to support the whistleblower’s fears. Last July, Justice Florence Nakachwa of the High Court in Mukono ordered UIA to pay Tirupati Development compensation and damages for having withdrawn an 11.6-acre piece of land that it had been allocated in Namanve.

The judge ordered UIA to pay back the $22,880 (approximately Shs84 million) that Tirupati had paid for the land, refund the Shs7 million that Tirupati paid the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) for an environmental impact assessment and Shs60 million in damages. UIA was also ordered to pay Tirupati interest of six percent per annum on the awards computed from the date of judgment. It is also meant to meet the costs of the suit.

Green belts sold

The 15-page whistleblower’s report reveals that whereas the masterplan of the Industrial Plan provided for the creation of green belts to allow for flow of water in Namanve, which is mostly a wetland, green belts have since been sold off. This, the whistleblower adds, is likely to have overarching environmental ramifications.

“Allocation of green spaces and wetlands for development contrary to the planning guidelines and the environment laws will in future cause a lot of environment related challenges in Namanve Industrial and Business Park,” the document further warns.