It is Ssekandi against five in Bukoto Central MP Race

Mr Ssekandi, who is seeking a sixth elective five-year term to represent Bukoto Central, will have to defeat five others who say the VP has overstayed in power.

The Bukoto Central Member of Parliament race will not be a smooth road for Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

The incumbent and ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, 77, is facing stiff competition from five contenders, who want to unseat him from the position he has occupied for 26 years.

These include Democratic Party flag bearer Richard Ssebamala, Majellan Kazibwe of National Unity Platform (NUP) and independents Evelyn Namaganda, Fredrick Ddembe Luswata and Godfrey Sseremba Mayanja. Ddembe and Mayanja were defeated by Ssekandi in NRM primaries last September, but both rejected the poll results, saying the exercise was marred by widespread manipulation of the electoral processes.

According to the official results, Mr Ssekandi polled 9,580 votes while Luswata and Mayanja scored 4,889 and 2,377 votes respectively.

Mr Mudashir Bbaale, the speaker of Kyesiiga Sub-County, who is also Mr Ssekandi’s chief campaign mobiliser, says the support of Mr Ssekandi in the constituency has remained solid although at the start of the political season last year, he suffered some political pressure from Mr Ssebamala.

Last year in March, the police in Masaka also blocked the launch of Mr Ssebamala’ sports tournament which he also blamed on Mr Ssekandi.

Mr Bbale alleges that the organisers of Mr Ssebamala’s sports tournament were confrontational and their intention was to interrupt Mr Ssekandi’s sports tournament, which he had earlier launched in the constituency.

Mr Ssekandi is seeking a sixth elective five-year term to represent Bukoto Central. He joined Parliament in 1994 as a delegate from Masaka District to the Constituent Assembly, which midwifed the 1995 Ugandan Constitution.

Mr Ssebamala says the Vice President has overstayed and has nothing new to offer.

“It is evident that Mr Ssekandi is politically tired and it is in this election that we want to help him retire,” he says.

But Mr Ssekandi insists he is still energetic and ready to defend his seat.

“I still have the stamina and ready to continue serving you including those who do not support me,” Mr Ssekandi said during the official launch of the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment programme at Zzimwe Primary School, Kyanamukkaka Sub-county, recently .

Ms Agnes Nakabuye, a resident of Lwemodde Parish in Kyesiiga Sub-county, says Mr Ssekandi has aided many projects over the years and because of this, he deserves to return to Parliament.

“He is so hard working and we cannot afford to lose him. He has supported women, youth and people with disabilities ,” she says

She says Mr Ssekandi has tried to lobby foreign friends who have set up places of worship including churches and mosques and one of the big mosques in the constituency at Lwemodde Village was constructed by good Samaritans from United Arab Emirates

“The facility has a health centre with a standby ambulance, shopping area and training centre and as residents, we are enjoying the services,” she says.

Ssekandi’s plans

If he is given another term , Mr Ssekandi says he will lobby Uganda National Roads Authority and the district authorities to tarmac Bukunda- Ddimo Road and also complete the ongoing feeder road works in the area.

He also promises to construct a fruit factory at Lwemode Village, a fish processing plant and a glass factory at Ddimo Fishing Village.

“All these mega projects will come with enormous opportunities with the potential to improve the lives of the people in the constituency,” Mr Ssakandi told residents of Kyesiiga Trading Centre last month.

However, Fr Richard Mugisha, a Catholic priest at Bisanje Parish in Masaka Diocese, has since poured cold water on Ssekandi’s achievements, saying despite being vice president, he has not done enough to develop his area.

“When you go to Mbarara, at least all roads are well paved, but here where we even have a vice president, there is no single tarmaked layer snaking through his constituency,” Fr Mugisha says.

However, some political pundits say Mr Ssekandi may enjoy a comfortable win and bounce back as a legislator .

“At the start of the campaigns, Mr Ssebamala positioned himself as a serious challenger to Mr Ssekandi. He used to be a big spender and at some point scared the incumbent, but it seems his wallet ran dry and he is rarely seen around,” Mr Moses Ntulume, an opinion leader, says.

Mr Ssebamala says although Mr Ssekandi has tried to use his influence to frustrate his initiatives, he has dismantled his campaign structures.

“When I learnt that he [Ssekandi] is out to finish me politically, I went back on the drawing board and crafted a new strategy which has worked for me. I have penetrated areas where he is believed to have had support and I am confident people are going to vote him out,” he adds.

Both Luswata and Kazibwe who are challenging Ssekandi for the second time in a general election say the vice president should retire and give a chance to a younger person.

“Being a vice president, he is too busy and has little time for the constituency and that is why he rarely speaks in Parliament,” Mr Kazibwe says

Mr Mayanja says Ssekandi has no office in the constituency and locals have nowhere to take their issues.

“I promise to bring services closer to people and fully present their views on the floor of Parliament which the incumbent has failed to do for all the period he has been an MP,” he said.

“Ssekandi has failed to use his political position to lobby for our area, we still have poor roads, poor electricity distribution, no clean water and other social amenities,” Ms Namaganda says.

About Bukoto Central

Bukoto Central is the only constituency in the district with a sizeable number of NRM supporters, but the Opposition has of late gained ground.

Poverty levels are high in the area and among the issues causing it are bad roads, which are a nightmare for travelers, limiting them from taking their agricultural produce to markets.

Available records show that of the 21,336 households in the constituency, only 1,699 (8 per cent) have piped water, 4,250 (20.9 per cent) draw water from boreholes while the rest share water with animals.

Another 2,069 (9.7 per cent) households lack toilets and only 3,541 (16.6 per cent) have access to electricity. A total of 14,527 (68.1 per cent) households use either Tadooba (tin lamps) or solar power for lighting.

Last year, floods submerged houses along the shores of Lake Victoria with places such as Namirembe and Malembe landing sites affected. Although Mr Ssekandi helped the victims to get some food relief, many are still struggling to rebuild their houses and resume their sole business of fishing.

During the 2016 General Election, Mr Ssekandi polled 12,000 votes, followed by Joseph Batemyetto with 6,679 votes.

Others in the race included Paul Migadde (Ind) who got 3, 467 votes, Magellan Kazibwe (2,595) while Moses Matovu (Ind) and Fredrick Ddembe Luswata (Ind) garnered 465 and 1,339 respectively .

Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi

Mr Ssekandi ,77, went to Kabwoko Junior School, Lubiri Secondary School and St Mary’s College, Kisubi where he attained the Cambridge High School certificate in 1965. He later studied law at the University of East Africa, Dar-es-Salaam, and also acquired a postgraduate diploma in legal practice from Law Development Centre (LDC), Kampala in 1970. In 1969, Mr Ssekandi was appointed State Attorney, a position he held until 1973, when he started lecturing at LDC and later became a principal lecturer and head of Department of Law at Makerere University. Earlier, in 1970, he enrolled as an advocate of the High Court of Uganda. In 1994, he was elected as a delegate, representing Bukoto Central in the Constituency Assembly, which deliberated the 1995 Uganda Constitution. Two years later, he contested for Bukoto Central parliamentary seat and won. In 1998, he was elected the Deputy Speaker of the 6th Parliament, a position he held until July 2000. On winning the Bukoto seat again in 2001, he was voted as the Speaker of the 7th Parliament until 2006. In 2006, Mr Ssekandi retained his seat and later also got reelected Speaker of the 8th Parliament, a position he held for five years untill 2010. In May 2011, he was appointed Uganda’s 9th Vice President succeeding Prof Gilbert Bukenya.

Richard Ssebamala

Mr Ssebamala, 40, is a born of Gulama Village, Buwunga Sub-county in Masaka District. He completed his primary education in 1992 at St Simon Nazareth Primary School in Kyotera District and later in 1993; he joined Bukalasa Seminary for his O-Level and later Namilyango College and Jinja College where he complete his A-Level education before enrolling for a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering at Kyambogo University and graduated in 2005. He also pursued further studies at Dana College, Nebraska in the United States of America. He has worked with many engineering companies.

Godfrey Seremba Mayanja

Mr Mayanja ,46, was born and raised in Kyamula Village, Kyanamukaka Sub-county in Masaka District . He attended Bishop Dungu Primary School-Masaka, St Charles Lwanga SS-Kasasa for O-Level before joining Makerere College School for his A-Level. He later Joined Makerere University and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Industrial and Fine Art. Mr Mayanja has previously worked with VCL studios and WBS Television as a graphics animator, Amakula International Film Festival as a creative manager, NTV- Uganda as head of graphics and commercial production and at NRM party secretariat as a creative content producer.

Evelyn Namaganda

Ms Namaganda ,23, attended St Lucia Primary School in Kyesiga for her primary before relocating to Kigowa Infant Ntinda Kampala where she completed her Primary Seven. She later joined Kalinabiri SS, Ntinda for both her O-Level and A-Level before enrolling at Kyambogo University where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration, specialising in accounting and finance.



