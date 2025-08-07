It isn't my fault that I was appointed Kony’s defence lawyer – Hyanes

Joseph Kony’s lead defense lawyer has told off the over 80 other lawyers across the globe who were not picked by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to defend the elusive warlord.

Mr Peter Hyanes said he has no regrets about being chosen as the best candidate to represent Kony in the forthcoming confirmation hearing, scheduled for September 9 to 11, in his absence.

“I’m not here to defend myself, I think there were over 80 other people who applied for this job and I’m aware of the upset of the other people not only East African lawyers, but also American lawyers were upset about it, French lawyers were too upset about it because they thought they should have got the job,” Mr Hyanes defended himself on Thursday during an update interface with selected journalists in Kampala, Uganda.

In August last year, African lawyers under their Africa Bar Association wrote to the ICC Registry, claiming they were racially edged out of the institution’s recruitment process to pick Mr Haynes as the lead defense lawyer for Kony.

In their protest letter dated August 26, the lawyers under their association, the African Bar Association, claim that the ICC adopted a secret selection process to find Kony a defense lawyer.

“It is now clear from all indications that not a single candidate from Africa was ever shortlisted for the interview because the entire process was racially motivated and was conducted in extreme secrecy to deny any African the opportunity to be selected by the Court,” read in part the protest letter to the ICC.

Adding: “In light of that, we hereby file this complaint against the Registry, including but not limited to any of its subsidiaries that were responsible for the secret selection criteria that led to the exclusion of qualified, competent, and experienced counsels from Africa.”

The African lawyers had also discredited the selection of Mr Hyanes, a British national, to represent Kony on the grounds that he doesn’t know the cultural background of his client, hence his appointment was a disservice to Kony.

But in his response to his not being alive with Kony’s cultural background, Mr Haynes brushed it off, saying what matters most is being experienced in law, which he is.

He also added that out of the eight-member defense team that he is leading, three of the lawyers are well-grounded in Kony’s culture.

“Just understanding somebody’s cultural background or the cultural background of the community in which these offenses were committed is not an end in itself. You need to handle a case at the ICC, you need to understand the law, and you need to understand the tactics of conducting a huge case, and in my experience,” Mr Hyanes explained

“The best way of doing it is to have a multi-cultural team, and I think in this team, I have the right balance,” he added.

Speaking at the same Kony media update on Thursday, co-defence counsel Kate Gibson, said they have never represented a suspect in their absence and that Kony will be the first.

“This process of representing someone in their absence is not something we have done before, and there isn’t a lot of precedent on it,” she said

Likewise, Counsel Lillian Atim said in case Kony is arrested on Ugandan soil, there will be no need to take him to the ICC in The Hague, but have him tried here in Uganda since the International Crimes Division of the High Court plays the same role.

Dispelling some media myths on what will happen on September 9 and the subsequent days when the ICC convenes, lead counsel Haynes explained that

“I want to dispel a few myths about what is going to happen on September 9 about the confirmation charges, is, and what it’s not. At the end of the process, nobody is going to be found guilty, nobody is going to be sent to prison, and nobody is going to receive compensation because a lot of material that we read in the Uganda media is that they continually say Kony is going to face trial.”

“So what is going to happen on September 9 is not a trial but a hearing of confirmation charges, and you won't see anybody give evidence, but you will see lawyers arguing whether the evidence on paper is good enough to sustain the charges.”