It’s not all doom and gloom in Africa’s regime change

Bankole Adeoye

Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security. FILE PHOTO | COURTESY 

  • It is obvious that the government that has been in power for three decades will still have challenges going into the new dispensation.
  • Peacebuilding is a very difficult task, it does not come easily.
  • While there has been a consolidation of democracy in some countries, we still have problems in a number of countries.

AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security spoke to FRED OLUOCH about peace and security on the continent. 

