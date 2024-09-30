It’s unlikely that woman found dead at bypass was jogging, police say

Police are continuing with investigations into the murder of a female fuel station boss, whose body was discovered on Sunday at the Northern Bypass in central Uganda.

Agnes Nantongo’s body was recovered from around the flyover near Agenda at Kamuli A Zone, Kireka Ward in Namugongo Division, Wakiso District, on Sunday.

Nantongo, who is believed to be in her 30s was a manager at African Oil Petrol Station in Kawempe Division but a resident of Matuga in Wakiso District.

"Now, most people, of course, suspected that she could have been jogging and then hit by those rogue elements along the bypass. We have not ascertained that,” police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told journalists in Kampala on September 30.

Rusoke emphasized that “it is very less likely that the woman was killed while jogging.”

"There is a very less likelihood that she was jogging because the clothes she was in are the same clothes she wore while going to work,” investigators observed, according to Rusoke.

He added that: “The few facts we have are that she went for a workout and then later, it is still a suspicion and with the police, we don't want to involve ourselves into conclusions until we have proper information."

Rusoke revealed that police will concentrate on uncovering the motivation of apparent murderers.

He also disclosed that Nantongo’s remains had been claimed by her relatives from Mulago City Mortuary on Sunday.

In July, thugs attacked Anglican Bishop Zac Niringiye with a blunt object while he was jogging in Nakawa Division, Kampala City.

The thugs robbed him of his mobile phone in what was the second incident against him in three years in the same village.