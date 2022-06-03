Items you shouldn’t take to Namugongo

Both the Catholic and Anglican shrines have issued separate lists of items that pilgrims should not carry with them as they celebrate the Uganda martyrs in Namugongo today.

Top of the list is explosives, sharp objectives, firearms, and other objectives that are not necessary.

Fr Aloysius Tumwekwase, the director of communications of Fort Portal Catholic Diocese, told Daily Monitor yesterday that: “If you see something strange in front of you, please do not pick it. Call the police who will handle such matters with their skills because dubious groups might want to take advantage of the situation on this day.”

By press time, security at both the Anglican and Catholic shrines had been beefed up to make sure there is sanity and the pilgrims are peaceful.

Top of what is expected of the pilgrims on both sides where the celebrations will be taking place, is the observance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the further spread of Covid-19, taking personal security seriously and maintain hygiene.

In the separate lists, the two shrines emphasised that they don’t expect people to carry firearms, sharp objects, alcohol and unnecessary language which would make the pilgrims uncomfortable while observing the martyrs day.

Fr Tumwekwase said people will not be allowed to drive their cars due to the limited parking but those who have been accredited with stickers can use them appropriately.

“We advise people to travel light, stay with your property, cooperate with security teams and don’t make noise while prayers are going on,” he said.

Mr Sadiki Adams, the communications officer at Church of Uganda, said people should wear decent clothes and women can wear their pants as long as they are decent.

“Our ushers will be guiding people on where to sit and they should be respected, maintain maximum hygiene, avoid being violent and engaging in bad habits that may cause embarrassment to oneself,” Mr Sadiki said.

Security warning

Earlier this week, the police warned that although there has never been any specific threats recorded in any celebrations over time, the public should be vigilant about the domestic extremists in the country.

The police also indicated that they deployed rapid response teams, cyber teams, who will be using CCTV cameras and drones to monitor movement of pilgrims at the shrines and roads.

“We urge pilgrims and tourists to remain focused while at these venues, carry identification documents, and keep an eye on their wallets, mobile phones and other personal belongings. Avoid leaving elders and children alone, beware of strangers, be conscious of your health, avoid long hours of perseverance, standing, avoid congested areas, if you feel hungry, get something to eat,” the police said in a statement on Monday. In November last year, the country was hit by a spate of what the security referred to as terrorist attacks.