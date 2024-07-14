Iteso cultural leader calls for unity, condemns hate speech

Paramount Chief Papa Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot of the Iteso Cultural Union has urged his people to embrace unity and cultural values, warning against hate speeches that may jeopardize their quest for an independent district.

Addressing the Iteso community in Tororo District, the cultural leader emphasized the importance of promoting cultural identity and condemned hate speeches, saying they degrade the institution.

"We condemn hate speeches, and instead encourage people to cherish their cultural identity," he said.

His Highness Papa Emolot was responding to concerns raised by leaders from Tororo North County, who claimed they were being discriminated against by their counterparts from Tororo South County, who referred to them as "Jopadhola."

Patrick Obwana, a youth leader, appealed to the cultural leader to intervene, saying the name-calling made them feel uncomfortable.

"Your Highness, although we speak the Adhola language, our identity remains rooted in our Iteso heritage. We implore you to intervene and address our brothers from Tororo North County who refer to us as Jopadhola. We did not choose to be born in Tororo North County, and we regret that our parents did not teach us the Ateso language. We seek your guidance to resolve this matter," he said.

The cultural leader urged parents to prioritize upright parenting and ensure children stay in school, expressing concern over escalating cases of teenage pregnancies and school dropouts. He also appealed to the government to expedite the proposal for an independent district for the Iteso people in Tororo County.

Tororo District Woman MP Sarah Achieng Opendi commended the cultural leader for his tour, saying it helped address grievances that could cause disunity. She urged parents to support girl child education and joined the government in fighting teenage pregnancies.

Tororo South County MP Fredrick Angura asked the cultural leader to reign in politicians using divide-and-rule tactics, fueling hate speeches in the county. He also requested the king to engage the head of state to fulfill his promise of granting the people of Tororo an independent district.