Iteso cultural union seeks Shs3b for Emorimor 2nd coronation anniversary

The Iteso Cultural Union is mobilizing over Shs 3 billion to fund activities for the 2nd coronation anniversary of Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot Etomeileng, the cultural leader of the Iteso people.

The anniversary is scheduled for October 22, 2024, in Serere District, with the theme "Youth Socio-Economic Empowerment for the Nurturing of Iteso Cultural Legacy."

Speaking to journalists in Kampala on Friday, Mr Andrew Ocole, Prime Minister of the Iteso Cultural Union, emphasised the need for public contributions to help facilitate the event, which will host approximately 30,000 people.

“We have a budget of about Shs3 billion, primarily for hosting attendees, providing food, and setting up necessary facilities at the venue. We are currently financially constrained,” Mr Ocole explained.

He added that the anniversary will serve as a precursor to the Ateker re-union festival, which will be held in Soroti City from November 27-29, 2024.

“The main event, Ateker Re-Union Festival, will take place at Soroti Sports Grounds. We consulted with our elders from Ethiopia, who agreed that Soroti is the ideal location for this year’s festival,” he said.

This year marks the first time the annual cultural festival will be celebrated in Uganda, following previous events in Kenya and Ethiopia.

The festival will bring together various Ateker-speaking communities from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Mr Ocole noted that the festival will include participants such as the Nyangatom Community from Ethiopia, the Toposa tribe from South Sudan, the Bara tribe from Juba, and communities from Kenya including the Turkana, Iteso, and Maasai, as well as representatives from Tanzania.

Unlike other cultural institutions, the Iteso do not have a kingdom but operate as a chiefdom with elected leaders.

“We have four regions, each with the opportunity to elect a leader. Historically, the past three leaders have come from the North, Central, and South regions. The next leader may come from the East, which is in Kenya,” Mr. Ocole explained.

This year’s Ateker Re-Union Festival will be held under the theme "Celebrating Shared Heritage, Forging a Path Towards Peace, Prosperity, and Cultural Renaissance."

Over 25,000 attendees are expected, including delegations from Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, and host Uganda.

Ms Grace Ikirimat, Minister for Institutional Development at the Iteso Cultural Union, highlighted the festival's potential to boost local incomes. “We anticipate an increase in household incomes as people buy local products, which will also drive up food prices,” she said.

Ms Grace Atebat, Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment at the Iteso Cultural Union, expressed hopes that the reunion will address regional security issues. “We believe the Ateker people can contribute to resolving security challenges. We want this reunion to foster unity and diminish adversarial sentiments,” she added.