Iteso, Jopadhola cultural leaders vow to end rivalry

The Kwar Adhola, the cultural leader of Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution, Mr Stephen Moses Owori, and his counterpart Papa Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot, the cultural leader of Iteso Cultural Union, have vowed to promote peace and unity among the two warring communities.

The tensions between the two communities started before Independence in 1962 and led to the demarcations that separated West Budama for Jopadhola from Tororo County for Iteso.

The separation, however, escalated the tensions among the two groups, resulting in a call for district status by the Iteso, starting in 1998.

During the visit of Emorimor to the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution leader’s private palace at Amagoro ‘’A’’ North village in Tororo municipality last week, the two cultural heads agreed to reconcile their subjects to propel unity and economic development.

Emorimor was accompanied by Mr Dan Omachar, the deputy prime minister for Teso South; Mr Joshua Emukule Etyang, the deputy prime minister and minister for finance; Ms Veronica Amojong, the deputy prime minister in-charge of health; Mr James Etuket, the private press secretary; and Mr Albert Ologe, the chairperson of Iteso Cultural Union for Tororo District, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution, Mr Obbo Josel, the prime minister, said: “We are committed to promoting unity of purpose, which is one of the major pillars on which the Iteso Cultural Union is running.”

During the visit, the cultural head had a joint meal, a practice that elders said symbolises a strong relationship

The engagement came after Emorimor visited his subjects in West Budama to swear in the leadership of the Ikinom Clan in Makauri Petta Sub-county. The Ikinom clan is one of the predominant clans of the Ateker speaking people.

During his visit, Emorimor stressed the role of culture and peaceful co-existence in the fight against poverty and national development.

‘‘Comrade, I wish to thank your people for accommodating my people in their land and to authenticate that there is no day that I have received any complaint from them that they are being harassed. So thank you so much and your people too who are living in Tororo county will be accorded the same treatment’’ he said.

Mr Moses Riek, the minister in-charge of coordinators of Kwar Adhola, said the Emorimor’s visit was a landmark to rejuvenating unity among the two tribes in Tororo.

“How I wish we can replicate this to our subjects so as to erase the perception that the two tribes cannot share the same table,’’ he said, adding that the two tribes are not enemies, as perceived for so many years.

Ms Moly Cheria, the district councilor representing Kisoko and Petta Sub-county, said two cultural leaders have exhibited a cordial relationship.

President Museveni has on several occasions asked the elders from both communities to spearhead reconciliation in vain.

