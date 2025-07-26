ITMS producing 2,500 licence plates daily to meet demand

The Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) Uganda has ramped up the production of high-tech vehicle licence plates at its state-of-the-art plant in Kawempe, as it works to address supply backlogs and meet rising demand from the public.

The new facility, which was officially commissioned last week, now manufactures at least 2,500 licence plates per day. The plant operates 24 hours a day with more than 200 staff, 90 percent of whom are Ugandans, according to officials.

Speaking during a media tour of the plant, Mr Azat Akmyrado, the Commercial and Government Relations Officer Manager at ITMS Uganda, said the company has so far issued approximately 95,000 plates since production began.

“Our plant operates continuously to address the plate shortage challenges that previously affected vehicle registration. This is not only about production, but also about supporting road safety through technology,” Mr Akmyrado said.

The plates, embedded with security beacons, QR codes, and holograms, are designed to be tamper-proof and compatible with enforcement systems managed by the Uganda Police Force.

Officials explained that the new smart plates are integrated into a centralized system that links with agencies such as the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), helping to enhance data accuracy and traceability for road users.

In response to concerns about the suspension of the Electronic Penalty System (EPS)—a digital platform that issued instant traffic fines—Mr Akmyrado clarified that the ITMS system remains active.

“The suspension was a government decision and does not affect our core operations. Our systems continue to record and store traffic violation data, and we are ready to resume issuing penalties once authorised,” he said.

Launched in 2023, the EPS faced public criticism over enforcement inconsistencies and integration issues, prompting the government to pause its rollout earlier this year.

Despite the improvements in production, stakeholders have expressed concern about continued distribution delays. Mr Kamuvi Charles, Chairperson of the Car Dealers Association, acknowledged the progress but called for further streamlining of logistics.

“While we appreciate the progress made by ITMS, especially in scaling up production, we still urge for faster plate distribution. Many dealers have vehicles pending registration due to these delays,” he said.

Mr Kamuvi also clarified the current cost structure: new vehicle plates cost Shs714,300, replacements are Shs150,000, and motorcycle plates are Shs50,000.

Mr Austin Esgesa, the Production Supervisor at the Kawempe plant, noted that although some raw materials are imported, all manufacturing processes take place locally.

“Once the aluminium plates are stamped, they are moved to the assembling zone where we integrate digital features such as security beacons. This makes our plates far more secure than older versions,” Mr Esgesa said.

Ms Ruth Alowo, the Quality Control Supervisor, explained that the plant adheres to strict inspection protocols, working closely with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and engineers from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

“Every batch is checked for defects and compliance. Any damaged or substandard plates are withheld from distribution,” she said.