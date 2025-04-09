Itojo hospital to undergo major facelift

Ntungamo District and the Ministry of Health have officially launched renovation works at Itojo Hospital, marking the first major facelift since its construction in 1964.

A total of Shs4 billion will be allocated for the renovation, which will take place in two phases. The first phase, with a budget of Shs1.48 billion, will focus on improving key hospital facilities.

During the launch on Tuesday April 8, 2025, Ntungamo District Chairperson Mr Samuel Mucunguzi emphasised that the renovation marks the first significant upgrade since the hospital's establishment in the 1960s.

"All along there have been small renovations, but now, for the first time since the 1960s, Itojo will get a major facelift. We are starting with Shs1.4 billion for phase one, and the next phase will have over Shs2.5 billion for more extensive renovations," Mr Mucunguzi said.

The first phase will include renovations to the Pediatrics and Male wards, procurement of a new hospital generator to replace the one in use since 1974, as well as major upgrades to the main theater and key sewage facilities.

Mr Alfred Nabaasa, the Ministry of Health Engineer, urged the district leadership to ensure proper supervision of the project for its successful completion.

Mr Muhumza Denis Savimbi, the Itojo Sub-county councilor and Chairperson of the Hospital’s Finance Committee, expressed optimism about the renovations.

“The restoration and installation of key facilities will greatly benefit the hospital,” he said.

However, he raised concerns about the need to improve hospital services alongside the infrastructure upgrades. “The challenge will be lifting the face of the hospital without improving the services. Once the renovation is complete, we must fight for adequate human resources, sufficient drugs, and improved services for our people. It would be pointless to have renovated buildings without proper services in place,” Mr Savimbi added.

Mr Enock Magara, the Itojo Sub-county NRM Chairperson, cautioned the leadership to prioritise the needs of the population over personal interests.

However, tensions arose between the district leadership and ministry officials over the bills of quantities presented for the renovations. Mr Savimbi expressed concern that the ministry was detached from the hospital's actual challenges.

The renovations will be carried out by the UPDF Engineering Brigade.

Dr Innocent Twesiime, the hospital's Medical Superintendent, assured the public that the hospital administration is prepared for the upcoming changes. He highlighted the current challenges, including an inadequate water system, a leaking roof, and a generally poor hospital environment.

Ms Rosemary Atuheire, the Ntungamo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, urged the UPDF to strictly adhere to the bills of quantities, with room for adjustments as needed by the hospital administration. She also emphasized the importance of discipline, particularly in maintaining professional relationships with the local community.

Itojo Hospital, constructed by the post-colonial Obote government, is one of the many hospitals built to address disease control in Uganda. It is the only government hospital in Ntungamo District, which has 48 other government health units.



