IUEA urges East Africans to invest in public speaking

The International University of East Africa (IUEA) has called upon aspiring leaders, professionals, and change-makers across East Africa to prioritise the development of public speaking and communication skills.

Addressing the university students during the professionals speakers day last week, Denis Dvornikov, the acting rector of Vologda State University in Russia and renowned speechwriter for senior political and business leaders, told the students that acquiring such skills is a critical investment in their careers because effective communication is a powerful tool for shaping public perception and inspiring action.

“You must understand who you're addressing, be it the youth or elders, and why they may be sceptical of your intentions,” Dr Dvornikov advised.

“Building trust begins with listening, learning, and speaking to real needs. A handout may last a day, but a genuine connection lasts a lifetime.”

Dr Dvornikov, author of a book on speechwriting and political communications, stressed that impactful speeches are crafted through intention and empathy, not improvised charm. “Great speeches are built, not born,” he noted.

“They rely on research, structure, and the speaker’s ability to reflect the hopes and struggles of the people.”

Mr Hassan Alwi, the resident director of IUEA, emphasised the university’s commitment to equipping East Africans with the skills required to thrive in governance, entrepreneurship, and public service.

Speaker day

The Professional Speaker Day, is marked every August 7 to celebrate the work of professional speakers worldwide. It is a day to acknowledge their influence on audiences by informing, persuading, and, or inspiring them.