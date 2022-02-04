IUIU seeks to renew ties with its old students

Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) has embarked on a series of events aimed at renewing ties with its old students in a bid to bolster their education standards.

To that effect, management is pushing to launch a scholarship fund for the best performing students with the support of its former students.

A number of activities such as career talks, sports medical camps, and formal re-launch of IUIU Alumni Association have been lined at a dinner due in Kampala on February 12.

Mr Mousa Ssenkubuge, the chairperson of the organising committee, said the event will also give an opportunity to old students to relive their memories and also renew ties.

“The alumni will renew their ties with the institution and they will also get the opportunity to relive their memories. It is also intended to launch the scholarship fund for the best performing students,” she said.

Objectives

Mr Ssenkubuge said the alumni association seeks to bring together all the people who went through the university.

“The idea of re-establishing this association was mooted at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak as a way to reach out to our colleagues and see how best we support each other through the crisis, as well as find a way to support our dear university,” he said.

Mr Ssenkubuge said they expect more than 600 alumni to attend the dinner physically.

The university spokesperson, Ms Rehema Kantono, explained that many families have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the scholarship fund will help vulnerable students from such families.

“We need to promote higher education by sponsoring students who are unable to pay their university fees at IUIU,” she said.

Mr Abdunur Sekindi, the chairperson of IUIU Alumni Association, said the dinner will promote and foster togetherness among alumni of the university.

About programme

The university, which was opened in 1988 by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has so far graduated more than 33,200 students.