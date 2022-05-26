Jailed MP Ssegirinya’s lawyer misses court for fourth time

The hearing of a case in which jailed Kawempe North Member of Parliament (MP) Muhammad Ssegirinya is facing charges of inciting violence has stalled for the fourth time.

Court Thursday heard that the embattled legislator’s lawyer Shamim Malende was unable to attend court as she was still unwell.

Consequently, the presiding Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha adjourned the case to June 30 for further hearing.

Prosecution contends that “Mr Ssegirinya, a resident of Nsoba Kyebando Parish in Kawempe, a city suburb, and others still at large on March 22, at Mini Price in Kampala did an act calculated to incite violence against other persons by holding placards demanding for presidential victory for the former Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.”

Mr Ssegirinya is also accused of displaying other placards bearing messages demanding for the release of incarcerated opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) members.

Mr Ssegirinya was granted bail on the charges of inciting violence.

However, prior to his arraignment before Buganda Road Court, he had been arrested on September 7, 2021 by police in Masaka District together with Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana- and accordingly sent to Kigo Prison on charges related to terrorism, aiding and abetting terrorism, murder and attempted murder.

The two legislators and several other people are said to have masterminded the recent machete attacks in Masaka sub region leaving close to 30 people dead.

The state alleges that the “two legislators and others still at large in the period of January to august 2021 took part in killing people in Masaka region and other parts of the country.”