Jamaica calls for increased collaboration with Uganda

The Honorary Consul of Jamaica to Uganda Mr Michael Idusso has called for increased cooperation between Uganda and Jamaica in the areas of academia, sports, tourism and trade.

He was speaking over the weekend to mark Jamaica’s diamond jubilee celebrations at the Honorary Consulate of Jamaica’s residence in Uganda that was attended by members of the diplo core, government representatives and friends of Jamaica.

Mr Idusso spoke about Jamaica’s emergence from a troubled legacy of slavery into a modern nation that is represented at all levels on the global stage.

The Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and antiquities, Mr Martin Mugarra Bahinduka congratulated Jamaica on its 60th of independence and conveyed a desire to see more trade between Jamaica and Uganda.

He indicated willingness to collaborate with Jamaica and toasted to the diamond jubilee of Jamaica’s independence.