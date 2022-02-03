Jamil Mukulu’s mother dies aged 70

Aisha Nakiyemba died from Mulago national referral hospital at the age of 70. PHOTO/ FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

Jailed former Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) leader, Jamil Mukulu’s mother has died.
Aisha Nakiyemba, a resident of Ntooke village in Kayunga Sub County died Wednesday afternoon from Mulago national referral hospital at the age of 70, according to her daughter, Ms Samali Nanyanzi.

