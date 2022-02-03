Jamil Mukulu’s mother dies aged 70

Jailed former Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) leader, Jamil Mukulu’s mother has died.

Aisha Nakiyemba, a resident of Ntooke village in Kayunga Sub County died Wednesday afternoon from Mulago national referral hospital at the age of 70, according to her daughter, Ms Samali Nanyanzi.

Ms Nanyanzi said her mother who has been battling diabetes and high blood pressure for over 10 years, was late last month admitted at Kayunga regional referral hospital before being transferred to Mulago national referral hospital after her condition worsened.

"Before her death she had pleaded with president Museveni to allow her see her son who is currently incarcerated at Luzira maximum prison," Ms Nanyanzi said.