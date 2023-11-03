Janet allows Ubteb to cancel results of 50 students

Education minister Janet Museveni has authorised the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (Ubteb) to cancel the results of 55 students over examination malpractice.

In her speech read by State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo at the release of the July-August 2023 Ubteb examination results in Kampala yesterday, Ms Museveni said her ministry does not tolerate any form of malpractice.

A total of 3,051 students from 36 examination centres sat for the exams.

“I have taken note of the 55 candidates whose results have been recommended by the Board for cancellation due to involvement in examination malpractices,” she said.

“I agree with the Board’s recommendation that the results of the affected candidates be cancelled. I appreciate the strategies being put in place by Ubteb to curb malpractice,” she added.

Ubteb Executive Secretary Onesmus Oyesigye said the 55 candidates were found guilty after a fair hearing.

Mr Oyesigye tasked heads of Technical and Vocational Training Institutions (TVETs) to ensure thorough checking of students to minimise cases of malpractice.

Mr Oyesigye said this vice should be dealt away with for the country to nurture skilled and competent professionals whose services will not expose their clients to danger.

“Imagine a person who cheated examinations building your house. This may mean death when it collapses,” he said.

He noted that of the 3,051 candidates who registered for the end of programme examinations, 2,615 turned up, representing 81 percent.

Mr Oyesigye, however, said the pass rate stagnated at 80 percent.

Further, he asked government to increase funding to the Board, arguing that the practical on spot assessments are costly both to Ubteb and training institutions.