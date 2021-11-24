Prime

Janet cancels meeting with MPs on school reopening

Education minister Janet Museveni. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Ms Museveni had last week summoned MPs to Kololo Independence Grounds to discuss modalities leading to the reopening of schools.

The Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, yesterday abruptly called off her scheduled meeting with MPs on reopening of schools, which was slated to take place today at Kololo Independence Grounds.

